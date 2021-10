Since October 14 is National Dessert Day, I thought I'd take a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the spring of 2020 when I started stress-baking... Coronavirus was still a new term and staying in the house was a foreign notion for many of us to grasp. The news cycle was driving me insane and I needed to find a way to put that anxiety to work. Eventually, I started stress-baking: cookies, muffins, cakes, and tarts. It was too much for my fiancée and I to eat, so I found myself unloading my yield on our neighbors. It is also worth mentioning that I was binge-watching The Great British Bake-Off. In my mind, I was a world-renowned pastry chef that had yet to be discovered.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO