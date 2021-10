Supporters of Question 1 want us to believe it is all about the Central Maine Power corridor, yet there is a retroactively clause combined with it. Why is that? Why not vote to simply ban the CMP corridor and be done with it? Supporters apparently don’t want us to focus on the retroactively clause, saying the Legislature already has the power to retroactively go back and change things that were legal at the time. Again, if that is the case then why is the retroactively clause part of the ballot question?

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO