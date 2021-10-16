Friday’s Scores

In a non conference game, the Liberal soccer team wrapped up play in the Wichita North Cup Saturday morning. Garden City won the game on PK’s afer a 2-2 tie in regulation. The game was played at Garden City’s Buffalo Stadium but was part of the Wichita North Cup tournament. The Redskins took a 1-0 lead. Giezi Gonzalez scored ona a Manny Ortuno assist. Liberal then claimed a 2-1 lead as Angel Munoz scored a goal. The game was tied 2-2 and went to PK’s to determine a winner. Liberal missed the first PK and went 4-5. The Buffaloes went 5-5 on PK’s for the win. Liberal falls to 5-8 and plays at Great Bend on Monday. LHS is 2-4 in the WAC.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO