Basketball

Friday’s Scores

kscbnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSublette 2 Wichita Independent 0 (Forfeit due to injuries Wichita Independent incurred during the game. Game...

www.kscbnews.net

kscbnews.net

LHS Volleyball Clinches 1st Winning Season Since 2016

Liberal’s volleyball team will have a winning season. The Redskins went 3-1 at the WAC Volleyball Tournament at Hays on Saturday. That moves them to 18-15 on the season. As is turns out, Liberal’s WAC title hopes were dashed in their first match as they lost to the host Hays 24-26, 20-25. Liberal bounced back to beat Dodge City 25-11, 14-25, 25-9. Liberal topped Garden City 25-18, 25-12. The Redskins finished their afternoon in Hays with a win over Great Bend 25-21, 25-18. Rachelle Terrazas had 44 assists. Bree Horyna had 35 kills while Rylie Hallman registered 26 kills and Jenna Ormiston had 20 kills. Sub State is Saturday.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Redskins Back to .500 with Win at North

The Liberal Redskins improved to 4-4 with a 77-26 win over Wichita North at Wichita South’s Carpenter Stadium Friday night. It was a night of big plays for the Angry Red as they flipped the script one week after a blowout loss to Kapaun. The 77 points are the most since an 80-7 win at Guymon in 2012.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Skins Take Halftime Lead but Fall to Dodge City

Dodge City hasn’t lost a soccer game in a couple of years, so any lead against the Red Demons is sure to capture attention. The Redskins led 1-0 at halftime. The first half included a lights malfunction which caused about a 10 minute delay. But the lights shone brightest on the Demons in the second half as they put five goals into the back of the north net for a 5-1 win over the Redskins. Liberal is 5-10 and Dodge City is 15-0-1. Liberal finishes 2-6 in the WAC. The Skins play in the 6A regional next week.
DODGE CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Liberal Soccer Drops Game to Garden City After PK’s

In a non conference game, the Liberal soccer team wrapped up play in the Wichita North Cup Saturday morning. Garden City won the game on PK’s afer a 2-2 tie in regulation. The game was played at Garden City’s Buffalo Stadium but was part of the Wichita North Cup tournament. The Redskins took a 1-0 lead. Giezi Gonzalez scored ona a Manny Ortuno assist. Liberal then claimed a 2-1 lead as Angel Munoz scored a goal. The game was tied 2-2 and went to PK’s to determine a winner. Liberal missed the first PK and went 4-5. The Buffaloes went 5-5 on PK’s for the win. Liberal falls to 5-8 and plays at Great Bend on Monday. LHS is 2-4 in the WAC.
GARDEN CITY, KS
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores

Week 9 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores! Games: Harrison vs. Bosse – 7 p.m. Muhlenberg County vs. Breckinridge County – 7 p.m. Johnston City vs. Carmi – 7 p.m. Memorial vs. Castle – 7 p.m. Henderson County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m. Albion […]
SPORTS
weareiowa.com

'Friday Night Biltz': Week 8 highlights and scores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5, WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube. Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!. Matchups for Friday, Oct. 15 include:. ACGC vs. Van Meter.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are the final scores for Week 9. Click here for highlights around Kentucky and Indiana. KENTUCKY. Bardstown 54...
LOUISVILLE, KY

