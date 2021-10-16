Friday’s Scores

Liberal’s volleyball team will have a winning season. The Redskins went 3-1 at the WAC Volleyball Tournament at Hays on Saturday. That moves them to 18-15 on the season. As is turns out, Liberal’s WAC title hopes were dashed in their first match as they lost to the host Hays 24-26, 20-25. Liberal bounced back to beat Dodge City 25-11, 14-25, 25-9. Liberal topped Garden City 25-18, 25-12. The Redskins finished their afternoon in Hays with a win over Great Bend 25-21, 25-18. Rachelle Terrazas had 44 assists. Bree Horyna had 35 kills while Rylie Hallman registered 26 kills and Jenna Ormiston had 20 kills. Sub State is Saturday.
