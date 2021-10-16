Grand View Lodge Ready With Halloween Spirit

Both partners will launch a series of co-branded Halloween-themed NFT collaborations in Upland, the Earth’s Metaverse. Blockchain-based metaverse Upland and Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer, announced a new partnership centered around unique, Halloween-themed NFTs featuring some of Spirit Halloween’s most iconic characters, including their infamous mascot Jack the Reaper. The partnership will kick off with an exclusive sale of Spirit Halloween-themed game pieces called Block Explorers. Following this launch, Spirit Halloween will take over the Upland metaverse with Halloween-themed Spirit Halloween NFT Bundles featuring spooky in-game decorations, more terrifying Block Explorers, and exclusive Upland Legits, a new generation of unique, interactive NFTs.
