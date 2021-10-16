CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand View Lodge Ready With Halloween Spirit

 8 days ago

With MEA next week, some families will look...

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia hosts Halloween celebration

LAGRANGE — There are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween, and Great Wolf Lodge Georgia combines many of those under one roof — with a chance at water park adventures to boot. The resort, located in LaGrange, is hosting what it calls its Howl-O-Ween celebration this month which is...
This Minnesota Roundabout Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit

For as much as we complain about roundabouts going in seemingly everywhere, if communities would do things like Anoka did with their roundabout, maybe fewer people would complain. I would like to introduce to you a jack-o-lantern inspired roundabout. Anoka, the Halloween Capital of the World, added this mini-roundabout back...
Spirit of Halloween in strong force at Hangtown Music Festival

The spirit of Halloween is in full force at Hangtown Music Festival. The event, Oct. 21-24, is based around the music, but the fun and atmosphere come from the people who go there. Railroad Earth Drummer Carey Harmon said the magic of Hangtown comes from the crowd itself, who bring...
Scarecrow in the Park in Bernardston brings Halloween spirit

BERNARDSTON — The wind blew, but the scarecrows held strong. Families gathered at Cushman Park on a blustery Saturday to celebrate the return of the full Scarecrow in the Park experience. Live music and the smell of fried food filled the air as attendees admired the handcrafted scarecrow contest entries and watched the Tractor Parade. The event, sponsored by the Bernardston Kiwanis Club, also featured more than 50 vendors and craftspeople, along with activities for people of all ages.
Halloween Lantern Tours at Hope Lodge

The Curse of the Witch of Whitemarsh, an immersive tour on the grounds of Historic Hope Lodge! Lt. Silas Bonham of the 2nd Connecticut Regiment perished and his spirit longs to find peaceful rest with his regiment. Come join his quest and try to undo the witch’s curse that keeps him from finding the rest and peace that his soul seeks!
Painted pumpkins bring Halloween spirit to Main Street

CHATHAM - The Chatham High School National Art Honor Society (NAHS) has been busy preparing for the Halloween season this year. In an effort to encourage members of the community to visit downtown, students have been diligently painting and decorating pumpkins that will be displayed by local businesses along Main Street in the borough.
Submit Your Home or Business for Halloween Spirit Awards

It's Halloween - let's decorate! Enter your home or business in the annual Halloween Spirit Awards. Take a photo of your property decorated and ready to compete by 4 p.m. on October 24. Your neighbors will be the judges. Send us a picture to compete in the following categories:. Business...
The All American Haunting summons the Halloween spirit

The spirit for all things scary is in the air, as Halloween creeps closer. NAU’s Lumberjack Activities Board (LAB) is bringing everything spooky to set the atmosphere for the scariest night of the year. The All American Haunting event on Oct. 9 at Prochnow Auditorium marked the first of many chilling events organized by LAB.
Hyannis Open Streets Returning with Halloween Spirit

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Open Streets outdoor festival will return to Main Street this weekend. The free event from noon to 4 pm this Sunday features a wide range of music and encourages attendees to stroll, cycle and otherwise traverse the stretch of town that will be vehicle-free and closed to parking to promote other forms of transport and shopping local.
Upland Partners with Spirit Halloween to Bring Halloween to the Metaverse

Both partners will launch a series of co-branded Halloween-themed NFT collaborations in Upland, the Earth’s Metaverse. Blockchain-based metaverse Upland and Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer, announced a new partnership centered around unique, Halloween-themed NFTs featuring some of Spirit Halloween’s most iconic characters, including their infamous mascot Jack the Reaper. The partnership will kick off with an exclusive sale of Spirit Halloween-themed game pieces called Block Explorers. Following this launch, Spirit Halloween will take over the Upland metaverse with Halloween-themed Spirit Halloween NFT Bundles featuring spooky in-game decorations, more terrifying Block Explorers, and exclusive Upland Legits, a new generation of unique, interactive NFTs.
Halloween-Ready Dinosaur Ambience Lamps

The Brachio lamp is shaped like a miniature Brachiosaurus. With the fall season underway and Halloween approaching, this lamp provides an ambient light with a spooky design. When the Brachio lamp is turned off, it boasts a white-sheet-covered ghost silhouette. Users can switch on the lightbulb to draw attention to the lamp's dinosaur detail.
'Sweet gesture' puts Denfeld family in the Halloween spirit

Dave Stewart and Toni Kutasevich weren’t much in the Halloween spirit until a random act of kindness landed at their feet. Kutasevich spotted a rock painted bright orange with a jack-o-lantern smile and a “Happy Halloween” message sitting centerstage on the base of their sons’ basketball hoop — at the end of their Denfeld-neighborhood driveway.
Costumed Canines Compete In 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York’s finest pups competed in Saturday’s 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. Hundreds came out to see dogs strut some of the most creative and out-there costumes in categories like the Scariest or the Punniest, among others. The Best in Show was also the winner of the Heroes category — a thank you to essential workers. Being a judge at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade was *ruff* because they were all *adogable* 🎃🐾 Check out the costumes: https://t.co/a8sSaSHQSE — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) October 23, 2021 The event took place at the East River Park Amphitheater, and CBS2’s own Jenna DeAngelis was one of the judges.
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE INVITES PUBLIC TO OUTDOOR VIEWING OF FILM

Staff members at Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site invite the public to Bijou at Bothwell for a showing of “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23. The film is approximately 90 minutes long and will be played on John Bothwell’s front lawn near the historic garage.
