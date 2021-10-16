Grand View Lodge Ready With Halloween Spirit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York’s finest pups competed in Saturday’s 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. Hundreds came out to see dogs strut some of the most creative and out-there costumes in categories like the Scariest or the Punniest, among others. The Best in Show was also the winner of the Heroes category — a thank you to essential workers. Being a judge at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade was *ruff* because they were all *adogable* 🎃🐾 Check out the costumes: https://t.co/a8sSaSHQSE — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) October 23, 2021 The event took place at the East River Park Amphitheater, and CBS2’s own Jenna DeAngelis was one of the judges.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO