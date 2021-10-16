Dog Day Festival taking place Saturday at Centennial Park

The Dog Day Festival - hosted by the Nashville Humane Association - will be in Nashville Saturday, October 16.

Taking place at Centennial Park on West End Avenue from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Dog Day is intended to be a celebration of the furry companions that are humanity's best friend. NHA has been hosting the Dog Day Festival for more than 30 years.

Tickets to the festival are $10 at the gate.

Attendees will be able to view pet look-alike, costume and best trick contests at the event. Team Zoom will also be performing professional aerial dog demonstrations, while Lucky Dog will have an interactive lure course in which attendee dogs can participate. A dedicated fun area, called Tito's Doggie Fun Zone, will be available for attendee dogs, as well.

Dog Day will feature a zone with bounce houses, face painting and story time for the kids, and a Dog Day Beverage Garden with cocktails and beer for the adults.

All proceeds from Dog Day go toward NHA's medical fund, transport program and the daily care they provide for all of their animals, which NHA says will reach nearly 4,000 this year.