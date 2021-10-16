CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple MacBooks, Google phones, Samsung: Brace yourselves for another big week in tech

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25m5EN_0cTHwPSK00

It's the most wonderful time of the year – if you're a fan of new tech.

On Monday, Apple hosts a virtual event where it is widely expected to reveal a new generation of MacBooks, and possibly a new set of AirPods.

Then on Tuesday, Google hosts its own virtual stream focused on its Pixel smartphone.

But that's not all. On Wednesday, Samsung will host an event called Unpacked Part 2, where the company said it will show how it is "opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology."

Last month, we saw Apple roll out new iPhones , a fresh Apple Watch and new iPads. Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface laptops and tablets ahead of the Oct. 5 release of Windows 11. Then Amazon showed off several new devices including a personal robot .

If you're a tech lover, the fun never stops.

What else happened in tech?

• Invasion of the self-driving cars. It's happening in one San Francisco neighborhood , where confused autonomous cars flooded a quiet dead-end street.

• Too much chaos on your phone? It might be time to organize your apps .

• Do not be alarmed. Seeing a lot of 🚩🚩🚩 on social media? This is why .

Game break

In what has become an annual video game tradition, a new Call of Duty is poised to deploy. But when Call of Duty: Vanguard launches Nov. 5, it promises to provide diverse perspectives of the World War II conflict.

This week on Talking Tech

On the Talking Tech podcast , we discuss the latest news from Nintendo, how to mind your online manners , and hands-on (or wrists-on) with the new Apple Watch.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple MacBooks, Google phones, Samsung: Brace yourselves for another big week in tech

