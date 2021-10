Longtime UFC flyweight title contender Joseph Benavidez admits that he already had one foot out the door before his final UFC fight. Benavidez fought Askar Askarov earlier this year at UFC 259 and suffered a unanimous decision defeat in what marked the final fight of his UFC career. For a fighter who was for years one of the best in the world in his weight class, he just didn’t look like the same fighter against Askarov. Six months later, and Benavidez announced that he is done with MMA. After so many years in the sport, he finally made the decision to hang up his gloves.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO