Block Party benefiting the Children’s Dental Clinic
8 days ago
Trinity Presbyterian Church of Berwyn's Mission Committee is sponsoring a Block Party to benefit the Children’s Dental Clinic. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 10/16/2021 from noon to 4:00 PM. The rain date is...
Southern Illinois University's School of Dental Medicine recently provided critical dental care to 126 children ages 3-13 at the 16th annual Give Kids A Smile Day. On Oct. 11, children enrolled in their school’s free or reduced lunch program received examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns, and extractions.
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Athenaeum and Amelia Park Children’s Museum were among 90 organizations statewide that recently received SHARP grants from Mass Humanities to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus. The Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grants...
Watauga County resident Anna Welsh, illustrated a children’s book with Ashe County author Pam Lather. The book, “Doc Moves To the Mountains” is based on the true story of “Doc”, a 1600 lb. Belgian Draft Horse who moved from the Outer Banks of the North Carolina coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina to improve his breathing. Doc ends up finding his forever home at Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary.
Cast your votes now for your favorite pumpkin (the library's pumpkin is #3 ;). Visit Safepath.org and click "Donate Now" in the top right-hand corner, enter your information and a donation, and then in the "in honor of" area, put the number or name of the pumpkin you are voting for. Remember, each donated dollar is one vote (e.g., $20 is 20 votes).
North Clackamas Chamber schedules annual event to help nonprofit organizationThe North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season at its annual Christmas Giving Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 3. Clackamas County's Children's Center was selected as this year's Christmas Giving beneficiary by the Chamber Ambassador Committee, a group of dedicated volunteers who will also be collecting raffle prizes to support the fundraising efforts. Raffle prizes are generously donated by the local business community. All monies raised by raffle ticket sales will be gifted to Children's Center. The mission and vision of the Children's Center's is to work with the community to end child abuse and neglect through assessment, treatment and prevention to build a world where all children feel safe, valued and heard. Since 2012, Chamber members and the community have gifted over $43,000 to nonprofit organizations through this Christmas Giving event. The event will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Monarch Hotel & Conference Center. Registration will be required to attend. For ticket information visit yourchamber.com. For further information about Children's Center visit childrenscenter.cc. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Bob Polzine and Jon Tamke, members of the Birak Area Shrine Club (Otter Tail Lakes Area) recently made a presentation at the Shriners Children’s Clinic in Woodbury. Bob (left) displays the assortment of Christmas bags sewed by his wife, Jeanette, who is a member of the Birak Ladies Auxiliary. She made 53 of the bags, along with 38 fleece blankets, all which were donated to the Woodbury clinic. The Christmas bags will be filled with toys for the patients who visit the clinic. Jon (center) is presenting checks to Jennifer Sutch, Director of Development at Shriners Children’s. A check was given to each of the programs at Shriners Children’s Twin Cities: $1,000 to Child Life (camps for patients), $1,000 to Outreach, and $1,000 to POPS (prosthetic and orthotic devices). The funds were generated from the Birak Kar Kor go-cart parade unit account.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can get into the Halloween spirit this week while helping a good cause. The Anchorage Children’s Home is sponsoring a pumpkin patch this week at The Sapp House in Downtown Panama City. All proceeds will go to Anchorage. The children’s home provides safety for kids who are victims of […]
On Saturday, as a pre-Halloween festivity, the Woodland Public Library held a small and tidy children’s Halloween party. Parents and their children were able to walk into the Library courtyard and into the Leake Room for some crafts, game stations, candy buckets, a haunted room, and the ever-popular “Bug Guy Wade,” who brought this cherished tarantula for all to see.
LITTLE ROCK—The Children’s Tumor Foundation and the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are pleased to announce plans for the first dedicated Neurofibromatosis Adult Clinic in the region. The Children’s Tumor Foundation is the leading non-governmental organization dedicated to funding all types of...
NEW BEAVER — A children's Halloween party will take place in the borough on Oct. 26. The party is for children ages 14 and younger, and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Beaver Borough Hall, 898 Wampum-New Galilee Road. Reservations are required. Call 724-535-8868 or...
Minnesota State Mankato Dental Clinic to Provide Free Dental Care for Kids on Oct. 21. Mankato, Minn. – Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program is offering free dental care to area children 18 years and younger Thursday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Patients seeking appointments for...
CLEVELAND — Kid, 3, becomes a four-legged friend to almost everyone he comes in contact with. Each day, he meets a lot of people. Kid is the facility dog at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital, a position that his handler, Molly Gross, said he’s been trained for since birth. “Kid got...
The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast is hosting its “Glitter & Glam Gala” to raise money for its educational exhibits and scholarship programs. The museum has three wings with 30 interactive exhibits. They include a full grocery store, a shooting cannon on a massive pirate ship and a giant game of "Operation."
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A nonprofit health care provide will offer free medical services in a pop-up clinic this weekend in East Ridge. Remote Area Medical (RAM) offers dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured people for free during the clinic. They will be at Camp Jordan...
Dublin residents can enjoy games, snacks and interact with members of Dublin's police department during a Thursday evening block party. The City of Dublin and the Dublin Police Department are partnering with Ruscilli Construction and Starfish Assignment to host the Dublin Community Block Party. The event is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Darby Street Lot on West North Street a block west of North High Street in Dublin.
APPALACHIA — The dental assistant lab at Mountain Empire Community College got a practical workout Tuesday in what the school hopes will be a regular event. Dr. Emily Bowen, instructor for the college’s dental assistant program, said Tuesday’s clinic also helped spread the word about care available under Virginia’s Medicaid expansion.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is planning to expand its dental clinic thanks to some recent grant funding. The non-profit received $50,000 from the newly created Highmark West Virginia’s Charitable Fund for Health. Wheeling Health Right’s dental clinic opened in 2016. With the expansion, staff believe they’ll be able to increase the number […]
