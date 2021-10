Join the Sylvania Community Orchestra for an afternoon of live instrumental music. Be part of the experience as we delve into Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor with local piano prodigy, Henry Shao. Travel with us through Sibelius' Finlandia and get into the spirit of the winter season with Leroy Anderson's iconic Sleigh Ride...plus so much more. This is a FREE event. Donations are welcomed at the door to support the Sylvania Community Orchestra’s work in our community.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO