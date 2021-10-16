CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Centre by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BAXTER AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gamaliel Landing, or 13 miles northeast of Mountain Home, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Sturkie... Flint Springs Ott... Moko Vidette... Gamaliel Norfork Lake HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen A line of showers with gusty winds will impact portions of southeastern Allen, northeastern Adams, western Putnam, southeastern Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty winds along a line extending from near New Haven to near Monroeville to Decatur. Movement was east northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Woodburn around 1120 PM EDT. Payne around 1125 PM EDT. Antwerp and Convoy around 1130 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Van Wert, Paulding, Delphos, Continental, Ottoville and Defiance. This includes Interstate 469 between mile markers 22 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Arkansas. Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Randolph, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Sharp Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1011 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bakersfield, or 16 miles northeast of Mountain Home, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Mammoth Spring Hardy... Viola Flint Springs... Sturkie Mammoth Spring State Park... Dalton Armstrong... Moko Fryatt... Saddler Falls Eleven Point... Wirth Saddle... Salem Airport Elm Store... Camp MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Perry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN PERRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARION COUNTY At 1005 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Centralia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 109 and 116. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 941 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over Shiloh, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Mascoutah and Scott AFB around 945 PM CDT. Lebanon around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include New Baden. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 12 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 939 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Saco, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Junction City, Cobalt, Marquand and Saco. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MADISON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ford County in east central Illinois Southern Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 953 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain with rates over one inch per hour due to thunderstorms. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across southern Ford County and parts of Iroquois County since late Sunday afternoon. * Ponding and minor flooding on some roads and low-lying locations. Expect culverts and ditches to fill and likely overflow. in places. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Watseka, Paxton, Gibson City, Milford, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Buckley, Stockland, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Woodland, Elliott, Sibley, Wellington, Iroquois, Clarence and Claytonville. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area through early overnight. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
FORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Perry County in southeastern Missouri * Until 415 AM CDT Monday. * At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perryville, Altenburg, Frohna, Longtown, Old Appleton, Lithium and Silver Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 949 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over Lebanon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Summerfield. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 23 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 941 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over Shiloh, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Mascoutah and Scott AFB around 945 PM CDT. Lebanon around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include New Baden. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 12 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Perry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN PERRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Illinois.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARION COUNTY At 1005 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Centralia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 109 and 116. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Arkansas.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for La Salle County in north central Illinois Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Western Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain with rates over one inch per hour due to thunderstorms. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the general I-80 corridor in north central Illinois to the southwestern Chicago suburbs. * Ponding and minor flooding on some roads and low-lying locations is expected. Culverts and ditches have likely filled and will overflow in places. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Ottawa, Yorkville, Lemont, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Peru, La Salle and Braidwood.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 05:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for La Salle County in north central Illinois Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Western Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain with rates over one inch per hour due to thunderstorms. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the general I-80 corridor in north central Illinois to the southwestern Chicago suburbs. * Ponding and minor flooding on some roads and low-lying locations is expected. Culverts and ditches have likely filled and will overflow in places. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Ottawa, Yorkville, Lemont, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Peru, La Salle and Braidwood.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for La Salle County in north central Illinois Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Western Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain with rates over one inch per hour due to thunderstorms. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the general I-80 corridor in north central Illinois to the southwestern Chicago suburbs. * Ponding and minor flooding on some roads and low-lying locations is expected. Culverts and ditches have likely filled and will overflow in places. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Ottawa, Yorkville, Lemont, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Peru, La Salle and Braidwood.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

