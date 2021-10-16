Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 941 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over Shiloh, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Mascoutah and Scott AFB around 945 PM CDT. Lebanon around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include New Baden. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 12 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO