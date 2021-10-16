Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for La Salle County in north central Illinois Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Western Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain with rates over one inch per hour due to thunderstorms. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the general I-80 corridor in north central Illinois to the southwestern Chicago suburbs. * Ponding and minor flooding on some roads and low-lying locations is expected. Culverts and ditches have likely filled and will overflow in places. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Ottawa, Yorkville, Lemont, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Peru, La Salle and Braidwood.
