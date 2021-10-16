Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as best in world after wonder goal against Watford

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said it is “clear” that there is nobody better than Mohamed Salah in world football right now, after the forward scored his second sublime solo goal in as many games .

Salah provided an assist in the Reds’ 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Watford on Saturday , before finding the net himself with another display of stunning footwork and finishing – similar to what he produced in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City before this month’s international break.

A Roberto Firmino hat-trick and Sadio Mane goal rounded out the scoring as Liverpool handed Claudio Ranieri a miserable debut as Watford manager, and Klopp was later full of praise for his side and Salah in particular.

“Yeah, it was good, I cannot say differently,” the German told BT Sport. “After an international break, it’s always tricky to come back, to find the rhythm – coming back from all different countries, playing different systems, having different football ideas, stuff like this. We had one session [for this game] actually and the boys did incredibly well.

“I think that Watford had an idea today as well, but we didn’t let it happen; we were so dominant, played a good football game, could have scored more, but all fine obviously. After 4-0, we stopped defending a little bit, they actually started playing after we scored the fourth goal. It makes not too much sense, but...

“It was a good game and brilliant goals, come on, really brilliant goals – all of them. Good energy level, good attitude, character. The boys were just pretty serious today and that was important.”

Salah’s showing was inevitably brought up as Klopp spoke to BT, and the manager said: “The performance today was massive, I have to say, it was really outstanding. The first goal, super pass, but then his goal was absolutely exceptional.

“Obviously he was in the mood to try it in the box, he did it, he scored the goal. Long may it continue.”

When asked where Salah ranks among the best players in the world at the moment, Klopp replied: “Top. Come on, we all see it, who is better at the moment than him? That's clear.

“There’s always a big discussion about these kinds of things. We don’t have to talk about what [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo did for world football, how long they were dominant, but at the moment I think it’s clear there’s nobody better than him.

“It’s not, by the way, only since yesterday, but he’s young enough to keep the shape a little bit longer.”