CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as best in world after wonder goal against Watford

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceRgj_0cTHvM5a00

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said it is “clear” that there is nobody better than Mohamed Salah in world football right now, after the forward scored his second sublime solo goal in as many games .

Salah provided an assist in the Reds’ 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Watford on Saturday , before finding the net himself with another display of stunning footwork and finishing – similar to what he produced in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City before this month’s international break.

A Roberto Firmino hat-trick and Sadio Mane goal rounded out the scoring as Liverpool handed Claudio Ranieri a miserable debut as Watford manager, and Klopp was later full of praise for his side and Salah in particular.

“Yeah, it was good, I cannot say differently,” the German told BT Sport. “After an international break, it’s always tricky to come back, to find the rhythm – coming back from all different countries, playing different systems, having different football ideas, stuff like this. We had one session [for this game] actually and the boys did incredibly well.

“I think that Watford had an idea today as well, but we didn’t let it happen; we were so dominant, played a good football game, could have scored more, but all fine obviously. After 4-0, we stopped defending a little bit, they actually started playing after we scored the fourth goal. It makes not too much sense, but...

“It was a good game and brilliant goals, come on, really brilliant goals – all of them. Good energy level, good attitude, character. The boys were just pretty serious today and that was important.”

Salah’s showing was inevitably brought up as Klopp spoke to BT, and the manager said: “The performance today was massive, I have to say, it was really outstanding. The first goal, super pass, but then his goal was absolutely exceptional.

“Obviously he was in the mood to try it in the box, he did it, he scored the goal. Long may it continue.”

When asked where Salah ranks among the best players in the world at the moment, Klopp replied: “Top. Come on, we all see it, who is better at the moment than him? That's clear.

“There’s always a big discussion about these kinds of things. We don’t have to talk about what [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo did for world football, how long they were dominant, but at the moment I think it’s clear there’s nobody better than him.

“It’s not, by the way, only since yesterday, but he’s young enough to keep the shape a little bit longer.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Klopp explains why Salah has become the best in the world but praises another unsung Liverpool hero too

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spent most of his post-match press conference discussing the world class qualities of Mohamed Salah. Watch the video below as the German tactician provided some insight into why Salah has improved so much this season, praising the Egypt international for his exceptional desire and professionalism, as well as the dedication he shows on the training pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
chatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to full training in boost for Liverpool ahead of match against Watford... with Jurgen Klopp's side already set to miss Brazilian internationals Alisson and Fabinho

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to make his comeback for Liverpool against Watford this weekend. The 23-year-old missed the club's last two games against Porto and Manchester City, as well the October internationals with England, due to a groin injury he sustained in training last month. In a boost ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnet.ca

Mohamed Salah's latest stunner caps Liverpool's win at Watford

There seemed to be no route to goal for Mohamed Salah when he received the ball at a standing start just inside the area with three opponents around him. The Liverpool forward is in the form of his life, though, and after a series of feints, deft touches and shoulder drops, Salah somehow created enough room to give himself a sight of goal on his trusty left foot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Video: Mohamed Salah's world-class Watford goal from every angle

The Liverpool No.11 provided the highlight of a comprehensive win for his side at Vicarage Road when he produced another stunning solo goal in the second half. Salah’s intricate, instinctive dribbling took him past three or four opposition defenders in the box before he cut back onto his left foot and sweetly curled home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Reds#German#Bt Sport
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp hails 'dirty' Liverpool win over Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has said he was not fussed about how his Liverpool side played in their 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, insisting it was the kind of game where only the result mattered. The Reds initially surrendered a two-goal lead but came roaring back in the second half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp reaction: 'For me, Mohamed Salah is the best'

Jürgen Klopp hailed the brilliance of Mohamed Salah following his stunning goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory away at Watford on Saturday afternoon. The Egyptian netted the Reds’ fourth in the win at Vicarage Road when he beat three Watford players before concluding the run with a clinical, curling finish. Roberto...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah should win the Ballon d'Or for the standard of his performances over the last year... but the Liverpool boss admits he is in the dark over new contract talks with the Anfield hero

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah would be a deserved Ballon d'Or winner this year - but accepted his lack of silveware from the 2020-21 seaosn may hold him back. Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season after enduring an unrelenting array of injuries, but Salah was a consistent performer for the Reds and scored 31 goals in 51 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is best player in the world

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world following Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Watford in which the forward scored one and assisted another. Klopp namechecked both Messi and Ronaldo when considering who the other goats may be, but in the end settled on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alisson hails 'maestro' Jurgen Klopp for tactical tinkering that inspired victory at Atletico Madrid... as the Liverpool boss defends Naby Keita after half-time hooking

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised Jurgen Klopp for being a 'maestro' in the dressing room but the Liverpool manager admits he probably got his team selection wrong against Atletico Madrid. The Reds won an enthralling encounter in the Wanda Metropolitano 3-2 to make it three wins from three and take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool to hold talks in attempt to delay Africa Cup of Nations woes as Jurgen Klopp faces the nightmare of losing star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a possible eight fixtures

Liverpool are set to hold talks aimed at reducing the time their key players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations as Jurgen Klopp faces life without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The Reds' campaign was decimated last season as injury blows reduced their squad to the bare bones....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

304K+
Followers
124K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy