Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward reacts to Watford wonder goal and makes Man City comparison

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Mohamed Salah said he couldn’t decide which of his two individual wonder goals this month was better after the Liverpool forward scored his second goal of the season contender in as many games in his side’s 5-0 win at Watford .

Salah dribbled past several Watford defenders before curling a sublime finish into the far corner for his second moment of magic in quick succession following his solo strike in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City before the international break.

Salah scored in his sixth Premier League match in a row and netted his seventh of the season as Liverpool hit five in a dominant win at Vicarage Road, but it was the quality of the goal that stood out about everything else.

But when asked if he had scored a better goal in his career, the Liverpool forward joked to BT Sport: “Last game maybe! I don’t know which one was better, the City one or this one.

“Every time I’m in the box I try to give the ball to someone to score, or I score by myself. It’s always about the team and I try to to play for the team. The most important thing today was that we scored good goals so hopefully we can carry on like that.

“Sometimes I don’t have the luck to score goals. I’m just trying to give 100 per cent and help the team. I’m feeling confident at the moment, I’m scoring goals, helping the team to win points which is the most important thing.

“Hopefully we can win the league and we’re also going to go for the Champions League. It’s important we fight for everything.”

Liverpool visit Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday before they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Independent

The Independent

