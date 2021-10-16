Whiskey Riff Picks: The Best Bets For College Football Saturday – Week 7

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Wow, what a week we had in college football last week.

We saw a barnburner between Texas and Oklahoma, with Oklahoma making a HUGE comeback. We also also saw the almighty Alabama Crimson Tide lose on the road to Texas A&M. And Ole Miss edged out a nailbiter against Arkansas.

This is what makes college football great. When you have a bunch of 18 to 22 year olds playing, you never know what you can expect week in and week out, and that’s what keeps our eyes glued to the TV all. Saturday. Long.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the top five best college football bets for week seven.

5. Texas (-4) vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under 60

I was skeptical about the Longhorns to begin the season, not gonna lie. But they’ve found their QB with Casey Thompson, and a STUD running back in Bijan Robinson, and this offense has looked electric since.

They got up big against Oklahoma while underperforming Spencer Rattler was in the game, but Oklahoma found life after Rattler got benched for Caleb Williams, and that could be the spark for the Sooners to make it to the playoffs.

On the other side, you have an Oklahoma State team that’s solid, but has yet to play anybody of any real competition. Texas is their first true test, and the Longhorns are battle tested.

I’m running with the Longhorns.

Prediction: Texas 38 Oklahoma State 31

4. Texas A&M (-8.5) vs. Missouri

Talk about a team that transformed overnight. Texas A&M looked hopeless for a while, and I was genuinely concerned that they’d be lucky to finish the season 6-6. However, the Aggies looked like a different team against number one ranked Bama last week, pulling off the upset, and getting a ton of production from quarterback Zach Calzada.

This is exactly what the Aggies needed to get things going.

On the other side, you have a struggling Missouri team. I had pretty high hopes for the Tigers at the beginning of the season, but they’ve progressively looked worse and worse as the season goes on. I mean bad.

Aggies win big.

Prediction: Texas A&M 41 Missouri 17

3. Pittsburgh (-4.5) vs. Virginia Tech

The Pitt Panthers have looked great this year. Minus a head scratching loss to Western Michigan, the Panthers have looked pretty dominant behind QB Kenny Pickett, who has the best QBR in all of college football at the moment.

However, although Virginia Tech is only 3-2 this season, the Hokies have put up a fight against every team they’ve played this season, with close losses to West Virginia on the road, and Notre Dame at home.

Needless to say, the Hokies aren’t gonna lay down for any team, and they’ll take Pitt down to the wire.

I’m going with Pitt to beat the spread, but not by much.

Prediction: Pitt 34 VT 28

2. Rutgers (-2) vs. Northwestern

This is not the same Rutgers team we’re used to seeing. It’s been a hot minute since the Scarlett Knights have seen success on the gridiron, and even though they’re 3-3 this season, they aren’t getting ran over by every team they’ve played like years past. They’ve seemed to have found some life on offense with Nebraska transfer QB Noah Vedral, and are playing some solid defense.

Not saying they’re good, but definitely improved.

Then you have Northwestern, who has looked absolutely dismal in all aspects of the game. Their two wins have come against lowly Indiana State and Ohio, with losses to Michigan State, a BAD Duke team, and a 56-7 curb stompin’ from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats look depleted, and I think Rutgers is easy money here.

Prediction: Rutgers 24 Northwestern 10

1. UCF vs. Cincinnati (-21)

Cincinnati keeps proving week in and week out that they are worthy of a College Football Playoff appearance.

They’ve been demolishing teams in their conference behind QB Desmond Ritter, and beat both Indiana and Notre Dame by double digits. Do I think they can hang with Georgia this year? Absolutely not, but I don’t think anybody else who makes the playoff could either.

On the other side, you have a UCF team that’s been below average for recent UCF standards, mainly due to the loss of their star QB Dillon Gabriel to injury. That’s hurt them, A LOT.

UCF’s defense has struggled at times this season as well, and they simply can’t beat the Bearcats in a shootout.

Cincy wins big.

Prediction: Cincy 48 UCF 20