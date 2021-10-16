CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Whiskey Riff Picks: The Best Bets For College Football Saturday – Week 7

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAaRs_0cTHv8of00
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Wow, what a week we had in college football last week.

We saw a barnburner between Texas and Oklahoma, with Oklahoma making a HUGE comeback. We also also saw the almighty Alabama Crimson Tide lose on the road to Texas A&M. And Ole Miss edged out a nailbiter against Arkansas.

This is what makes college football great. When you have a bunch of 18 to 22 year olds playing, you never know what you can expect week in and week out, and that’s what keeps our eyes glued to the TV all. Saturday. Long.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the top five best college football bets for week seven.

5. Texas (-4) vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under 60

I was skeptical about the Longhorns to begin the season, not gonna lie. But they’ve found their QB with Casey Thompson, and a STUD running back in Bijan Robinson, and this offense has looked electric since.

They got up big against Oklahoma while underperforming Spencer Rattler was in the game, but Oklahoma found life after Rattler got benched for Caleb Williams, and that could be the spark for the Sooners to make it to the playoffs.

On the other side, you have an Oklahoma State team that’s solid, but has yet to play anybody of any real competition. Texas is their first true test, and the Longhorns are battle tested.

I’m running with the Longhorns.

Prediction: Texas 38 Oklahoma State 31

4. Texas A&M (-8.5) vs. Missouri

Talk about a team that transformed overnight. Texas A&M looked hopeless for a while, and I was genuinely concerned that they’d be lucky to finish the season 6-6. However, the Aggies looked like a different team against number one ranked Bama last week, pulling off the upset, and getting a ton of production from quarterback Zach Calzada.

This is exactly what the Aggies needed to get things going.

On the other side, you have a struggling Missouri team. I had pretty high hopes for the Tigers at the beginning of the season, but they’ve progressively looked worse and worse as the season goes on. I mean bad.

Aggies win big.

Prediction: Texas A&M 41 Missouri 17

3. Pittsburgh (-4.5) vs. Virginia Tech

The Pitt Panthers have looked great this year. Minus a head scratching loss to Western Michigan, the Panthers have looked pretty dominant behind QB Kenny Pickett, who has the best QBR in all of college football at the moment.

However, although Virginia Tech is only 3-2 this season, the Hokies have put up a fight against every team they’ve played this season, with close losses to West Virginia on the road, and Notre Dame at home.

Needless to say, the Hokies aren’t gonna lay down for any team, and they’ll take Pitt down to the wire.

I’m going with Pitt to beat the spread, but not by much.

Prediction: Pitt 34 VT 28

2. Rutgers (-2) vs. Northwestern

This is not the same Rutgers team we’re used to seeing. It’s been a hot minute since the Scarlett Knights have seen success on the gridiron, and even though they’re 3-3 this season, they aren’t getting ran over by every team they’ve played like years past. They’ve seemed to have found some life on offense with Nebraska transfer QB Noah Vedral, and are playing some solid defense.

Not saying they’re good, but definitely improved.

Then you have Northwestern, who has looked absolutely dismal in all aspects of the game. Their two wins have come against lowly Indiana State and Ohio, with losses to Michigan State, a BAD Duke team, and a 56-7 curb stompin’ from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats look depleted, and I think Rutgers is easy money here.

Prediction: Rutgers 24 Northwestern 10

1. UCF vs. Cincinnati (-21)

Cincinnati keeps proving week in and week out that they are worthy of a College Football Playoff appearance.

They’ve been demolishing teams in their conference behind QB Desmond Ritter, and beat both Indiana and Notre Dame by double digits. Do I think they can hang with Georgia this year? Absolutely not, but I don’t think anybody else who makes the playoff could either.

On the other side, you have a UCF team that’s been below average for recent UCF standards, mainly due to the loss of their star QB Dillon Gabriel to injury. That’s hurt them, A LOT.

UCF’s defense has struggled at times this season as well, and they simply can’t beat the Bearcats in a shootout.

Cincy wins big.

Prediction: Cincy 48 UCF 20

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Gridiron Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ole Miss#Longhorns#Sooners#Texas A M#Aggies#Tigers
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top candidates, including Mel Tucker

LSU's coaching search has begun after the Tigers decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron effective after the season. As one of the top programs in the best conference in college football, LSU clearly will not lack great candidates for the job — but one favorite has not emerged so far. ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave his take on some of the possible top names for the job on Tuesday during an appearance on "KJM" with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

77K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy