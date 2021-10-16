CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sephora launches same-day delivery service

By Parija Kavilanz
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN) — Beauty addicts beware. Your Sephora addiction is about to get a whole lot worse. Sephora has launched a same-day delivery service just ahead of the holiday shopping season, which is set up to deliver purchases within two hours for a fee. Here's how it works:...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Here's how retailers are pushing you to start holiday shopping early

New York (CNN Business) — Black Friday always starts early, but this year, the holiday shopping bonanza is kicking off earlier than ever — more than a month sooner than usual. Major retailers are pushing people to shop earlier than ever this year so shoppers can grab some deals --...
SHOPPING
CNN

Walmart announces corporate staff will return to office in November

New York, NY (CNN) — Walmart announced its corporate employees will return to the office during the week of Nov. 8, the company said Friday. "We had a way of working before the pandemic and we developed an effective way of working during the pandemic. Now, I'm excited about our new, more flexible way of working," Donna Morris, chief people officer, said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Day Delivery#Suburbs#Pitchbook#Ulta#Target
EatThis

Costco Just Added These 5 New Grocery Items to Its Website

In the midst of shifting seasons comes along changing stock items, and Costco is no stranger to adding and removing new items from its inventory. From greenery to groceries, there are always new products from every category that appeals to the warehouse chain's 105+ million members worldwide. Costco's "What's New"...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
cbslocal.com

Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s up, up, and away for a Deerfield-based Walgreens. The chain is teaming up with Google’s drone delivery company to start air drop-offs to some customers. But don’t expect your prescriptions and other drugstore items to start dropping from the sky here just yet. The service is...
DEERFIELD, IL
progressivegrocer.com

Farmstead Grows No-Fee, Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Online grocer Farmstead, known for its no-fee delivery, has expanded its service 30 minutes south of San Francisco to the city of Half Moon Bay, Calif. Using Farmstead, residents can get local brands such as Straus (with free bottle pickup), Cowgirl Creamery, Acme Bread (baked each morning), and Casa Sanchez, in addition to national brands such as Kraft, plus fresh, locally sourced produce.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Announced Details About This Huge Sale

Though there's still plenty of time left to enjoy Halloween candy and pumpkin pie, Walmart is busy gearing up for the holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, experts are urging shoppers to buy the items on their shopping lists in advance as supply chain issues fuel nationwide shortages on supermarket shelves. If...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cascadebusnews.com

5 Reasons to Use an Alcohol Delivery Service

Wondering why alcohol delivery services are getting more and more popular? Check the following 5 reasons why people choose to use alcohol delivery services!. Recollect the time when you had a party and run out of alcohol when the celebration was in full swing. Think of the moment when you invited your buddies and realized you were out of alcoholic beverages. Call to mind the time when you had a hard working day, came home, and didn’t have any more red wine.
DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

CNN

695K+
Followers
107K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy