In what is perhaps the most mouth watering tie of the week Atletico Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Spanish capital with top spot in Group B on the line on Paramount+. Jurgen Klopp's side have won both of their group stage matches so far and will be buoyed by the return of Fabinho and Alisson to the side that crushed Watford 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO