With all of the fine-tuning and specific details you can add to your site using the Divi Theme Builder, few may be as high-impact/low-effort as adding a background image to your Divi header. Using the theme builder, you can add this flourish with very little fuss and create a visua experience for your visitors that will make you and your brand stand out from the competition. We are going to walk you through the steps to add a background image to your Divi header, so let’s get to it!

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO