CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Stay of Execution

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

It didn't look good again to start the game as Dougie Hamilton capitalized on a turnover to score within 17 seconds putting New Jersey up early. Fortunately, the Blackhawks rebounded quickly as they held the Devils off the scoreboard until late in the 2nd period. Despite a 3-1 deficit...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Slip-n-Slide

The slip and fall by Riley Stillman that paved the way for the Islanders 4th goal by role-playing agitator Cal Clutterbuck was illustrative of the Blackhawks season so far as they continue to slide into a downward spiral to begin the season. Marked by sloppy puck possession efforts all night...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boeser returns but Canucks come out flat in 5-2 loss to the Sabres

Tuesday October 19: Buffalo Sabres 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2. The Abbotsford Canucks head home from their season-opening road trip at .500 after erasing a 2-0 deficit to grab a point in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign on Tuesday night. Abbotsford will also have a new No....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3: Devils Vs. Capitals

Tonight's game will be a big test for the young New Jersey Devils as they are battling the injury bug. Scott Wedgewood gets the call in net as Jonathan Bernier is listed day-to-day nursing a nagging injury from preseason. Nico Daws will be backing him up. Mackenzie Blackwood is improving along with Ty Smith and won't be playing tonight.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Deferred Dividends

The Blackhawks churned out one of their stronger efforts for large swaths of last night's contest versus the Canucks. However, breakdowns on defense and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities at even strength are preventing this team from getting into the win column. In press conferences, head coach Jeremy Colliton...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Canucks right the ship in Chicago, will wrap trip at Seattle's home opener

Thursday October 21 - Vancouver Canucks 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 1. I was so wrong about the Chicago Blackhawks. I thought they'd challenge for a playoff spot this year, with Jonathan Toews back in the fold, Seth Jones helping to shore up the D, and a disrespected Marc-Andre Fleury once again ready to prove he'd been underestimated.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Beaudin
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Kirby Dach
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wings vs Blackhawks pregame - with comments by Theo Fox!

Before I get into Wings vs Chicago, I’d like to apologize to anyone who was in a bad mood before reading my Montreal post game. My entry wouldn’t have helped. If you’re like me (and I’m sorry if you are) you woke up about 20 times trying to figure out what is so irksome about the team’s performance.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

The Blues are in on Eichel. BIG TIME.

Tonight, three teams have contacted me saying they are hearing the Blues are making some headway in acquiring Jack Eichel. Big rumor out there tonight.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Subban#Devils#Hawks#Pens
Yardbarker

New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Monahan Practicing on Line Four — Injuries Open Up Pacific Division

With a day off and two losses still present in their minds, Darryl Sutter changed around the lines in practice. Here’s a look:. I’ve been adamant that Brett Ritchie deserves to be rewarded with more ice time. He’s going to get a look on a very polarizing line if these practice lines are what Darryl rolls out tomorrow. Ritchie’s two way game will be tested with a pairing that were blame carriers for both regulation goals last game, but also dominated offensively.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 10/20/21 vs. BOS

In the third game of a four-game homestand to open the 2021-22 regular season, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) will take on Bruce Cassidy's Boston Bruins (1-0-0) in a nationally televised game at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT and 97.5 The Fanatic.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid’s hat trick powers Oilers past Flames

EditorsNote: 10th graf, last sentence changes for correction. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, and Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Derek Ryan also scored in the win and goaltender Mike Smith...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Source: Montreal will NOT be Patient; Wed's Buzzcast

Just got off the phone with a source who tells me the Canadiens early rough start is not sitting well at all with ownership. Just goes to show you what a "What have you done for me lately" world sports live in. The Canadiens are just a few months from a completely unlikely Cinderella run to the Cup finals, but after starting the season winless the narrative has entirely shifted.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy