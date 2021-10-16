Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.

