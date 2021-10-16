CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 16 (UPI) — Three explosions rocked a mosque in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar during prayers Friday, killing more than 50 people. The attack occurred at the Shiite Imam Bargah mosque in Kandahar, officials said. It was the second consecutive attack during Friday...

Birmingham Star

Collapse of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan harmed country, says Taliban official

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday for the first time accepted that collapse of the former government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) was not in the interest of the people and that it did not happen in an organized manner. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid...
The Guardian

Taliban ‘forcibly evicting’ Hazaras and opponents in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and land by Taliban officials in the north and south of Afghanistan, in what amounted to collective punishment, illegal under international law, Human Rights Watch has warned. Many of the evictions targeted members of the Shia Hazara community, while others were...
Birmingham Star

Hamid Karzai warns Pakistan against interfering in Afghanistan's affairs

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
