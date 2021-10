Bob Bowlsby seems to not be too pleased with how Oklahoma and Texas decided to join the SEC. On Wednesday, the Big 12 commissioner spoke with Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman at Big 12 Media Day for men’s basketball. And when Bowlsby was asked if he was upset regarding the departure of the Sooners and Longhorns, he stated, “I can’t allow myself that.”

