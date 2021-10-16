20th annual 'Great Pumpkin Train' at the National Railroad Museum

On Saturday the 20th Annual Great Pumpkin Train will be held at the National Railroad Museum.

A fun family tradition, the train will leave the depot at 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 pm, 1:15 pm, 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm and 4:15 pm.

The train will take passengers to a pumpkin patch, where families get to pick their favorite pumpkin before getting back on the train for the return trip to the depot.

“I really liked it. We got to be in the bi-level train so it was pretty cool getting to see it from a little bit of a hike. So I got to see it a little bit farther than most other people on the bottom so it was pretty cool," said Rhett Butler.

Last weekend on the first day of the event, they attracted 1,515 visitors.

That marked the highest one-day total in the 20 year history of the event.

The railroad museum also had other indoor and outdoor family-friendly activities.

Mr. Billy presents rock 'n' roll family shows are at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

They will also have a pumpkin bag toss, potato sack race, spider ball, candy corn ring toss, balloon animals, fall craft stations and a 7-Up coloring contest.

