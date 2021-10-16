Packers host "Spooktacular Express"

As we’re just about two weeks away from Halloween, there’s all sort of fun activities for the family all around town.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers’ free, family friendly Halloween-themed event returned this year as “Spooktacular Express”.

Families can experience the thrills and chills of Halloween throughout Lambeau Field’s open-air concourse, with entertainment, free pumpkins for kids, balloon animals and take-home crafts.

Volunteers directed participants through the concourse and handed out giveaways.

This event was free but you had to register beforehand.

Even organizers say they had about three thousand attendees registered for this event. 1,700 children and about 1,300 adults.

‘Spooktacular’ is one in a series of community events held each year as part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers’ all-encompassing community outreach initiative.

Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the awards contribute to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was in excess of $9 million last year.

“I love Halloween because you get to dress up in costumes and trick or treating and you can get as many candy as you can get it," said Austin Slusarek who is pictured above. He was out enjoying the variety of events being offered.

“I dress as a pumpkin because I like carving them but I don’t like taking the insides out," said Ryder Berd, who is pictured above.

