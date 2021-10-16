CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 3-year-old pup named Isla

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is searching for a home for a sweet 3-year-old girl named Isla—their longest resident dog at the shelter.

Isla came to Cleveland APL last November and has been under their care for nearly a year, but she's ready for her forever home.

Cleveland APL said Isla came from a place where she didn't receive proper socialization so she'll need an experienced owner who can give her the time and space she needs to settle into her new life outside of the shelter.

Once Isla warms up to you, she comes out of her shell and is a true adventurer who enjoys walks to the park and going on fun field trips.

To learn more about adopting Isla or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

