How to watch Tennessee-Ole Miss

By Dan Harralson
 8 days ago
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

