Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch Tennessee-Ole Miss

Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss

Oct. 23 at Alabama

Nov. 6 at Kentucky

Nov. 13 Georgia

Nov. 20 South Alabama

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

