Georgia Police Blasts Hospital for Allegedly Discharging Sick Man Who Collapsed on Sidewalk
"This is inhumane; this is not who we are as city, as a county, or even as a country. Or at least it shouldn't be," a police officer...www.newsweek.com
"This is inhumane; this is not who we are as city, as a county, or even as a country. Or at least it shouldn't be," a police officer...www.newsweek.com
If he had been an ILLEGAL, this would never have happened to him. His medicare wouldnt pay more, so they put him on the STREET to DIE!!!! I hope Heads roll and Piedmont is sued into bankruptcy!!! This is beyond outrageous!! Condolences to his family. May he Rest in Peace.
this is horrible. obviously their are people there who totally did not do their job. sepsis is deadly. I hope this is not a homeless person with no one to take care of him or take action against the hospital. thank goodness the police have blasted them. awful.
absolutely disgusting. the Bible was so true when it said that people will have no natural affection for each other. very sad! you just don't treat human beings like that. May Jehovah repay
Comments / 63