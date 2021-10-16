CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final analysis: The experts on Dolphins-Jaguars

Jaguars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will break down the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

www.jaguars.com

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores suggested earlier in the week that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still wasn't fully healed from the fractured ribs that sidelined him during the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, he said earlier on Friday that Tagovailoa is on track to return to the lineup for the first time since that setback for Sunday's clash with the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
NFL
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-4) vs. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-5) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 17. WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures between 2 and 6 p.m. (London time) will range from 58 to 60, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent clouds and a zero percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 7 to 10 mph with gusts up to 9 to 12 mph.
NFL
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is hopeful Tua Tagovailoa will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after announcing the quarterback will return to practice Wednesday, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. "We're moving enough in the right direction that he'll be out there. He'll have an opportunity...
NFL
UPDATED, 9:17 a.m. ET: The Jaguars have announced the following inactives for Sunday's game against the Dolphins:. The Dolphins will also be without their Pro Bowl cornerback duo of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, in addition to wide receiver DeVante Parker. - - - - - TIAA Bank Field has...
NFL
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores praised Tua Tagoavailoa for how he’s performed in the two games he’s started and finished this season, but wouldn’t distanced the Dolphins from the lingering rumors about his team pursing DeShaun Watson in a trade. Flores continued to hide behind his stance that rumors shouldn’t be addressed formula, which clearly signals that Miami could execute a trade ...
NFL
A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. -- The Dolphins' first drive began with a clutch third-down conversion when Tua completed a 9-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle with a pass rusher bearing down.
NFL
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was activated from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tagovailoa will start. The 23-year-old had previously fractured his ribs in Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. He was placed on injured...
NFL
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. That was an ugly win in a very ugly game. They might have won, but I didn't see progress I saw regression. Am I wrong?. We're a day from Look-Ahead Wednesday – and considering it's now the bye week, we'll allow a day or two more for dreamily looking back on a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London Sunday. But lest we peer too dreamily, you are correct that that victory was hardly pretty. The Jaguars' offense struggled at times against a struggling defense, and too many Dolphins receivers – particularly their tight ends – created too many too-easy completions for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It's fair to worry about the injuries on the offensive line, and it's fair to wonder if Jaguars receivers can consistently get open enough downfield with DJ Chark Jr. out with an ankle injury. The Jaguars absolutely have issues, which won't go away because they snapped a franchise-record 20-game losing streak. But there were positives, too. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued to progress (not digress), and the Jaguars' running offense continues to be effective even with the offensive-line injuries. The Jaguars also deserve credit for fighting and finding a way to win late in a very losable game. They did so by making big plays in key situations, something they hadn't done this season. So, yeah … it was ugly. And I don't know that I feel all that much differently about how the Jaguars will finish this season. But winning isn't regression. It's winning and the Jaguars did that.
NFL
JACKSONVILLE – Winning mattered. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was clear about that. The veteran cornerback was clear on something else Tuesday as players and assistant coaches spoke to the media for the first time since the Jaguars won for the first time in more than a year. The timing of that...
NFL
JACKSONVILLE – In a weekly feature for the 2021 season, NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the Jaguars' performance in a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a 2021 Week 6 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England…. BIG IMPRESSION. The Jaguars snapped a...
NFL
JACKSONVILLE – This is now more than just progression, and that's a positive. Trevor Lawrence has improved weekly through six NFL games. That progress has accelerated in recent weeks, resulting in his first victory as an NFL starting quarterback this past Sunday. Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is hardly surprised.
NFL

