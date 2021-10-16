CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The #1 Cause of Heart Attack, According to Science

By Alek Korab
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A heart attack seems like it can sneak up on you out of nowhere—one minute you're jogging, or receive a stressful phone call, and then next you're clutching your chest, gasping for air, asking someone to call 911. The fact that they are so common reinforces this idea—in our country, nearly...

timespub.com

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Submitted by Dr. Shahzad Ahmed MD, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI, Interventional Cardiologist, Lower Bucks Hospital. Peripheral arterial disease is a common circulatory problem in which narrow arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs. Approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 and older in the United States have peripheral arterial disease. When you...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

10 heart symptoms you should never ignore

The image most people have of someone having a heart attack comes from the movies. Suddenly and without warning, someone clutches their chest, moans, and falls to the ground, dead. But this cinematic version of a heart attack is so misleading. In truth, there are plenty of warning signs, most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

People With Heart Trouble Usually Feel This First

It's a stark fact: After decades of awareness campaigns, heart disease is still the #1 killer of Americans. Prevention is key. So is recognizing the early signs of heart disease or a heart attack so immediate treatment is possible. These are the symptoms that people with heart trouble usually feel first, and you may not have heard about most of them. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

10 Early Warning Signs of Heart Failure Experts Want You to Know

Heart failure happens when the heart is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in your body. While it doesn't mean that the heart has stopped beating, heart failure is considered a very serious condition and currently affects about 6.2 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The good news is that you can lower your risk of heart failure by making healthy lifestyle choices when it comes to your weight, diet, alcohol and tobacco use, and exercise habits. There are also medications that help treat heart failure if you are diagnosed with the condition, though it's obviously best to do whatever you can to avoid the disease if at all possible. And one of the best places to start is to understand the warning signs you should be on the lookout for. With that said, read on to discover 10 early warning signs of heart failure that doctors and other health experts want you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTRF- 7News

Aspirin no longer recommended for preventing heart attacks

(AP) – Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Taking This Supplement Daily Slashes Your Risk of Heart Attack, Study Says

If you're someone who takes their heart health seriously, there's a good chance you have a daily routine. After all, staving off cardiovascular disease typically involves maintaining a good diet and exercising regularly. But according to a study, there's also a daily supplement that can significantly reduce your risk of having a heart attack. Read on to see what you should be adding to your health regimen.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks?

Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a new study from Seoul National University, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Living Smart

45 percent of heart attacks are categorized as silent myocardial infarctions (SMIs)

Not all cases of heart disease are as dramatic as the medical dramas on television. According to a 2017 Harvard Health Publishing report, approximately 45% of heart attacks are classified as asymptomatic myocardial infarction (SMI). That is, "if it does occur, the symptoms have no seizure intensity. The classic heart." According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of men who die of coronary heart disease have no existing symptoms.
EatThis

Simple Tricks to Avoid a "Deadly" Heart Attack, Say Doctors Now

Right now, the coronavirus is the #1 health concern in the land, but keeping your heart healthy should also remain paramount: Heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in America, according to the CDC, with 655,381 dying from it yearly. And since COVID-19 can cause heart problems, it makes sense to make sure your ticker is ticking properly. "Even if we feel healthy now, the point of this is to avoid a heart attack in the next 10 to 20 years," says cardiologist Tarak Rambhatla, MD, about the importance of yearly physicals to suss out potential issues. "If we have underlying cardiac risk factors that we don't realize, those can progress to real disease in 10-15 years," he says. "If you at least know those numbers, it will give you a good framework for identifying risk factors [for heart attacks and disease]." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about blood tests to diagnose a heart attack

Doctors can use various blood tests to determine whether a person has experienced a heart attack. If a doctor suspects a person has had a heart attack, they will typically take a blood sample and test for cardiac markers that may indicate a heart attack. A heart attack, or myocardial...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
