Did you know there's a way to check and see how much memory each app is using on your Android device? Jack Wallen shows you how. Android has become very good at managing memory. It's a rare instance I find that an app goes rogue and gobbles up so much memory that a device starts to function improperly. That doesn't mean, however, it never happens. I've experienced it a few times in the past. The biggest indicator was a phone getting hot and the UI being irresponsive. When that happens, the only recourse was to restart the device. Usually, that'll resolve the problem. However, you might have an app installed that includes memory issues.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO