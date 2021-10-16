CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bill Clinton continues recovery from ‘blood stream infection’

By Kareen Wynter, Associated Press, Tracy Bloom, Chip Yost
WFLA
WFLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xwZ4_0cTHqj5Y00

Bill Clinton was still hospitalized in an Irvine intensive care unit on Friday while he continues to be treated for a urological infection that spread to his blood, according to his spokesperson.

The former president, 75, is on the road to recovery and said to be in excellent spirits after being admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center earlier this week.

Clinton has been reading a couple of books and joking with staff, even following along with some of the media’s coverage regarding his hospitalization, his spokesman, Angel Ureña, told KTLA. He added that Hillary Clinton has been by her husband’s side.

The former president is in the ICU as more of a “precautionary measure,” according to Ureña.

“His diagnosis was originally for a UTI that went into his blood stream,” Ureña said, elaborating on his condition. “Some doctors call it sepsis but he never went into septic shock or even close. What we are saying is he has a blood stream infection.”

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized, spokesperson says

It’s unclear when he will be released from the hospital, but Ureña tweeted on Friday afternoon that the former president would remain there overnight again to continue treatment. He noted that Clinton’s health indicators are improving.

Clinton was initially hospitalized Tuesday evening for what was described as a non-coronavirus-related infection.

He was “administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” according to two physicians who were quoted in a previous statement released by Clinton’s spokesman.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

The former president was in the Los Angeles area for private events related to his charitable foundation, a Clinton Foundation spokesman told the Associated Press.

It was Clinton’s first trip to the West Coast since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Ureña.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton has received a number of well-wishes during his current hospital stay, including from President Joe Biden.

Biden said Friday that he’s been “exchanging calls” with Clinton and “he seems to be, God willing, doing well.” Biden and Clinton spoke by telephone Friday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed.

“President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon,” Jean-Pierre said in an emailed statement. “President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Former president Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former president Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital Sunday, his medical team confirmed, five days after he was admitted for an infection of the bloodstream, a condition known as sepsis. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California at Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday “to receive treatment for...
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Bill Clinton Released From California Hospital After Infection

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection, and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said. The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Bill Clinton
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi briefly forgets Donald Trump's name on CNN's 'State of the Union'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., briefly forgot former President Trump’s name during a Sunday interview on CNN's State of the Union. The interview was focused on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act when anchor Jake Tapper brought up President Biden's willingness to eliminate the filibuster in order to push the bill through Congress.
POTUS
yucommentator.org

Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate is Unconstitutional

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”. These words, spoken on Sept. 9, 2021 by President Biden, seem...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Clinton Foundation#Los Angeles Area#Ktla#Icu#Uti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffingtonPost

Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Friday sounded what could be one of the loudest alarms yet on the 2024 election. Snyder, talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, noted how former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 result had relied on “personal charisma and signals to his followers and a few people in the Justice Department and hope.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Republican congressman suspended from Twitter for misgendering transgender health official

Twitter suspended the official government account for US Rep Jim Banks after he misgendered Dr Rachel Levine, a top secretary with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official.Ms Levine was sworn in this week as an admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She also is the organisation’s first-ever female four-star admiral.In a post on the social media platform on 19 October, Mr Banks mocked the news and said her title was “taken by a man”.Twitter said the comment violated its rules against hateful conduct prohibiting the “targeted misgendering...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
WFLA

WFLA

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy