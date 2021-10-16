CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Circuit Superstars' is out of Early Access and available on PC and Xbox | Gaming roundup

By Erik Maier
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The top-down miniature racing game "Circuit Superstars" has been available for a few months on PC as an "Early Access" title, but it was officially released in its final form earlier...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

PC Play Day Riders Republic Early Access available on Ubisoft Connect

PC Play Day is just around the corner and it’ll offer an upcoming game free-to-play for a limited time. Ahead of its launch, players will be able to play Riders Republic on Ubisoft Connect. Riders Republic Early Access on PC Play Day begins on October 12 at 12 AM PDT and will end on October 13 at 12 AM PDT. Preload will be available on October 11 at 12 AM PDT.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

The Riftbreaker Has Mod Support On Xbox Game Pass For PC

The Riftbreaker joined Xbox Game Pass for PC today (along with consoles) and it appears to have been accompanied by mod support. Users on Reddit have found the PC version of the game comes accompanied with a message confirming the game supports mod, something many users have been craving in more games. Having loaded up the Xbox app on PC, we can also confirm this is the case.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Access#Video Game#Gaming#Explosions#Circuit Superstars#Autoblog#Nintendo Switch#Top Gear#Rocket League#Gotham#Finest Merc Decal#Harley Quinn Wheels
Siliconera

Mega Man X DiVE Early Access Now Available in Latin America

The early access version of Mega Man X DiVE is now available in certain countries in Latin America. Users will be able to download the game via the Android store, and the iOS version of the game will release at a later date. Currently, early access is available in México, Venezuela, Perú, Brasil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Good Life now available with Xbox Game Pass

The Good Life joins Xbox Game Pass today, offering what looks to be one weirdly wacky adventure filled with shapeshifters, mysteries, and more. In The Good Life, we play as Naomi, who seems to have a lot going on. Debt issues force photographer Naomi to move from New York to the town of Rainy Woods. She's hired by The Morning Bell newspaper to investigate a mystery, and it doesn't take her long to find out that all the town's residents turn into cats and dogs at night. While she's busy investigating that, a murder occurs. With all that going on, you wouldn't think Naomi had much time to relax, but it seems your life in Rainy Woods can be whatever you want it to be, with Naomi eating, exploring, and chatting with the townspeople. Her debt hasn't been forgotten in all this, however, and Naomi still needs to take photos for The Morning Bell — with the option to earn more money by photographing whatever's trending on the social media site known as Flamingo. So, yeah. A lot going on for Naomi.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
purexbox.com

Two More Of October 2021's Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

The second batch of October's Games with Gold titles are now up to download (a whole day early!). For anyone who is an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you'll be able to enjoy the multiplayer parkour game known as Hover or encounter some grizzly zombies in Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. Both titles can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store with the links down below.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition to join Xbox Game Pass PC

Mojang Studios has announced the Minecraft PC Bundle during Minecraft Live 2021. The bundle includes Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition, and is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on Nov. 2, 2021. Players will need to migrate their Mojang Accounts to Microsoft Accounts to access the titles...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Circuit Superstars

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Circuit Superstars, a top-down racing game by Original Fire Games and Square Enix that recently left Early Access. Circuit Superstars is a top-down racing game designed to have a fairly high skill ceiling, and in-depth mechanics despite its fairly arcadey presentation. The game draws vehicles from across all the most popular motorsports; including Rallycross, SuperTrucks, Formula 1, GT racing, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Sacred Fire is a narrative RPG out now on Steam Early Access

Every choice counts in the psychological RPG Sacred Fire. It features the voice of Geralt of Rivia himself, Doug Cockle. Sacred Fire, a new game by Poetic Studio and publisher Iceberg Interactive, is now available via Steam Early Access. In Sacred Fire, you play as a fugitive pursued by Rome, your movements hampered by fear and fury. Develop your willpower to determine story choices and fighting strategies, allowing you to outwit opponents and earn friends.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Out Now in India for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Enhancements Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Crysis Remastered Trilogy has released for PC and consoles, with all three games being available as one bundle and being sold separately. While the remaster of Crysis was released last year, Crytek has now released the updated versions of Crysis 2 and 3 for all consoles, which admittedly don't receive the same amount of updates to their visuals as last year's remaster. There are no next-gen versions of the game available, with all three games receiving some extra visual and performance support when played on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles under backwards compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC next month

Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC next month. The Minecraft PC bundle includes both the Java and Bedrock versions. Announced at this weekend's Minecraft Live event, developer Mojang confirmed there'll be crossplay for Windows 10, Windows 11, and consoles, and – for the "first time ever" on Game Pass – players can access both editions in the same game launcher when the games join the Game Pass library on November 2, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Age of Darkness: Final Stand Out on Early Access Now

Age of Darkness: Final Stand is a dark fantasy survival RTS where you must illuminate, build and defend humanity’s last bastion against hordes of Nightmares. Developed by PlaySide and Published by Team 17 and is available now on PC on early access. Set in the remnants of a kingdom consumed...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Outriders is Finally Coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC

Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass on PC starting tomorrow. This version will offer cross-play, among other things. Outriders launched on April 1, this year. At the same time, the title appeared in Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Tomorrow, the situation will change and the latest game by People Can Fly will visit also to the PC version of the service.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Outriders Xbox Game Pass for PC access starts tomorrow

Outriders will be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow, 20 October here within Australia. The addition means Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass for all available platforms; it’s been available on Xbox since its launch on 1 April. Developer People Can Fly took to Twitter to...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

Co-Op Horror Shooter ‘GTFO’ Headed Out of Early Access This Year

After what seems like forever, 10 Chambers has announced today that their co-op shooter GTFO will be coming out of Early Access on Steam before the end of 2021. To go along with the announcement, the devs dropped a few details on Version 1.0, which includes everything from graphical upgrades to matchmaking and much more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy