CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Pop Stop: Finneas, Noah Gundersen, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

thatgrapejuice.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Paloma Mami Floats Through Space in ‘Cosas de la Vida’ Video

Paloma Mami has dropped a new song called “Cosas de le Vida.” It’s the first single from the Chilean American singer’s upcoming second LP, further capitalizing on one of international pop’s fastest rising careers. Paloma co-directed the video to the ballad, in which she awakens in a futuristic spaceship where she paints alone, takes in the stars, and dreams of visits to other worlds where it looks like love is just out of reach. Paloma Mami released her debut album, Sueños de Dali, in March, and she’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, which take place next month. She...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Coldplay, Finneas And Joy Crookes

A.A. Williams – ‘Arco’ (EP) (Bella Union) Aquilo – ‘A Safe Place To Be’ (AWAL Recordings) Baker Boy – ‘Gela’ (Island) The Beatles – ‘Let It Be – Super Deluxe’ (Universal/Calderstone) The Charlatans – ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’ (Box Set) (Republic Of Music) Carlos Santana – ‘Blessings and Miracles’...
MUSIC
inlander.com

Squid Game, Marty's Murders, Finneas's new album and more you need to know this week

Only Murders in the Building on Hulu is not a great show, more of a pleasant trifle that works for relatively mindless entertainment. But the story of three unlikely friends who meet via a shared love of true crime podcasts and the demise of one of their building's tenants is a pretty great vehicle for Martin Short, who plays a Broadway has-been who convinces his new friends (an aging actor (Steve Martin) and a mysterious much-younger woman (Selena Gomez) to start their own podcast about the murder in their classy New York City building. Short's talent for broad slapstick is well known, but his character here manages to deliver both more subtle humor and some heartfelt drama in ways Short is rarely allowed to do on screen. (DAN NAILEN)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Gundersen
Person
Finneas
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Coldplay & BTS – ‘My Universe (Suga Remix)’

Coldplay is back with more new music. Shortly after releasing their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ album, they have shared a new remix to their BTS collaboration, ‘My Universe.’. Aptly titled the ‘Suga Remix’ the song is remixed by BTS member Suga. The song maintains a lot of elements of the...
MUSIC
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Coldplay, Richard Ashcroft, Finneas + More

It's time once again to take a few minutes to talk about what's new in the world of alternative music. Lots of great things to talk about from the past few weeks from our Sunday Studio Cuts show. If you haven't listened, well each week we give you the latest (and greatest) new alternative music releases. We're talking singles, albums, remastered or special releases, top to bottom, left to right, we've got it for you - Sunday Studio Cuts, each Sunday night at 10pm on WRRV. Thanks to Darkside Records, Val (that's me) will give you an inside listen to songs, and even some new artists, that maybe you've never heard before that will soon become part of your playlist!
MUSIC
ricethresher.org

Review: FINNEAS’s pervasive hopefulness and emotional songwriting shine in ‘Optimist’

“Optimist” expands upon FINNEAS’s melancholy songwriting and production skills to create a compelling and interesting debut album. FINNEAS is largely known for collaborations with his sister, Billie Eilish, who he produces and co-writes songs with. However, he also previously released an excellent EP, “Blood Harmony,” and an array of singles. FINNEAS’s first full-length album continues the lyricism seen in previous stand-out tracks like “I Lost a Friend” and “I Don’t Miss You at All,” albeit with a slightly different feeling reminiscent of Billie’s more introspective “Happier Than Ever.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Lana Del Rey’s ‘Blue Banisters’ Album

Lana Del Rey has unleashed her long-awaited album, ‘Blue Banisters.’. The project was first announced back in April of this year, shortly after her ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ album was released. However, the project was initially slated for a July release before it was pushed back to October. Prior...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Songs#Hidden Gems
Variety

Elton John Stirs a Quarantine Stew With Famous Duet Partners on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’: Album Review

Elton John could’ve easily taken a breather after putting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour on pause due to the pandemic. At this point in his career, he has nothing else to prove, musically or otherwise. However, the icon instead was downright busy, emerging from this break with a collection of 16 collaborative tracks, “The Lockdown Sessions,” documenting the last 18 months of activity. Even for a notorious sonic shapeshifter like John, the album is wildly eclectic, with a variety of duets encompassing metal power ballads, pulsating disco throwbacks, laid-back hip-hop, and brittle pop gems. It’s easy to be cynical...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Billie Eilish – ‘Lost Cause (Vevo Live Performance)’

Billie Eilish is hot on the promotional trail. Case in point, the GRAMMY winner recently teamed up with Vevo for a live performance of her song, ‘Lost Cause.’. The visual was shot in the Crystal Ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles starring Eilish with her brother Finneas on guitar and a drummer tucked away beneath a balcony.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Sean Paul – ‘Dynamite’ (featuring Sia)

To date, Sia only boasts one Hot 100 chart-topper as a performer – 2016’s Sean Paul-assisted ‘Cheap Thrills.’. Five years later, the duo switch positions (putting Paul at the helm) with hopes of repeating the feat via the explosive new single, ‘Dynamite.’. ‘Baby girl, you’re the bomb-diddy-bomb, the only one...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

PinkPantheress Hunts for Ghosts in ‘Feast on This’

PinkPantheress pulls back the curtain on her artist origins while hunting for ghosts in new short film Feast on This. The nine-minute clip is part of Spotify’s Radar program, which features emerging artists. In the grainy visual, she hangs out with friends at Allington Castle, where they go ghost hunting. In between footage from their investigation, she shares how she got her start in music, confessing she was initially a lead singer in a band and explains why she’s been so mysterious — even with her besties — and discusses her rise to prominence. The TikTok phenomenon recently released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. The 10-track project features breakout songs “Pain” and “Just for Me.” “Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview about approaching music. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Taps Into Childhood Rock & Roll Memories in ‘Rock Around the Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr channels some of his earliest rock & roll memories for a lively performance of “Rock Around the Clock” in a new music video for his recent cover of Bill Haley and His Comets’ classic. The clip captures Starr laying down vocals and drums for the track in his Roccabella West studio, while it also includes additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the cover. There’s footage of Starr marveling at the bass playing of Nathan East, while elsewhere engineer Bruce Sugar captures the always slick guitar work of Joe Walsh in his home studio. Starr’s rendition of “Rock Around the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ New Version of 1971 Classic ‘Bitterblue’

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 1971 LP Teaser and the Firecat, and he’s celebrating by releasing a super deluxe box set packed with previously unheard demos, alternative mixes, and live recordings from the era. He’s also re-recorded the album cut “Bitterblue” with the original Teaser and the Firecat team of producer Paul Samwell-Smith and guitarist Alun Davies. He’s called the new recording “Bitterblue²,” and you can hear it right here. Teaser and the Firecat was the follow-up to Stevens’ 1970 breakthrough LP Tea for the Tillerman. It features several of his most enduring songs, including “Moonshadow,” “Peace Train,”...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy