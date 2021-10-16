Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Decision Ahead of Brentford Derby

Thomas Tuchel switched up Chelsea's pre-match plans ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday evening.

Chelsea make the short trip across west London for the city derby, their first match back since the international break and will be keen to bag back-to-back victories in the league.

They will be without Thiago Silva (late returnee), Antonio Rudiger (back), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Hakim Ziyech (ill), but will have Romelu Lukaku leading the line at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Sipa USA

Having returned from the international break, Chelsea have changed their usual pre-match plans.

What has Thomas Tuchel done and said?

The Chelsea boss decided not to order the squad to stay at the team hotel the night before the game, and instead told his side they could meet on Saturday morning ahead of the game.

He wanted to give the players more time at home following away trips with their countries over the last week or so.

On Friday, as quoted by Adam Newson, Tuchel said: "Sometimes you feel the need to go to a hotel and see each other. Today we decided not to and see each other tomorrow morning."

Chelsea will hope the extra night at home gives them the extra boost for the encounter against Thomas Frank's high-flying newly-promoted side.

