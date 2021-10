Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit hasn’t shied away from criticizing Miami’s football program over the years. “Go all the way back to 2006…It was the last year that Larry Coker was the coach there. That’s 15 years. Miami has averaged 7-5 since 2006. They’ve had five head coaches. Just think about with the Orange Bowl gone, the student body has to drive 45 minutes to go to their games,” Herbstreit said earlier this season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO