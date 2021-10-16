CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Tati Gabrielle's Marienne Is About to Become Your New Favorite on You

By Erica Gonzales
Elle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig spoilers for You season 3 ahead. The first time Tati Gabrielle appears on You, she's striking. Not just because she has a radiant, calming presence (and her voice is soft as butter) but also because an unfortunate realization hits: Oh no, is this Joe Goldberg’s next victim?. The...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Everything You Need For An Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” Costume This Halloween

Halloween is quickly making its way upon us and if you haven’t figure out your costume yet, it’s time to get to it. We know a year spent in lockdown might have you stuck when it comes to planning but our best suggestion? Pick an epic music video moment. Given that her career blew up over the past year, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” would be an ideal choice. When else would you get to wear a cheerleader uniform with latex gloves?
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 22

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Friday, Oct. 22 ends a pretty same-y week over at Netflix on a similarly same-y note, with three hit shows -- You, Squid Game, and Maid -- continuing to hold on to the first 3 spots. Night Teeth, the Megan Fox-starring vampire movie, is the only real shake-up, moving up to the No. 4 spot today.
TV SHOWS
Indy100

Cardi B goes wild after discovering that the star of ‘You’ knows who she is

We all have our fangirl moments and it seems even Cardi B is no exception after she shared her shock at discovering You star Penn Badgley knows who she is. In a resurfaced clip, the lead actor in the hit Netflix series mentioned the 29-year-old during a press interview back when he was promoting the first season of the show and went on to applaud how “incredibly authentic” she is on social media.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

‘You’ Star Tati Gabrielle on Playing a ‘Bad-Ass Mom’ Who Falls for Joe

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not watched the third season of “You,” streaming now on Netflix. After working in the futuristic world of “The 100” and the witchy world of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Tati Gabrielle moves into a new form of the heightened genre landscape in the suburbs of Madre Linde on the third season of Netflix’s “You.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milan Kundera
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Michaela Mcmanus
Person
Ryan
Person
Victoria Pedretti
Person
Tati Gabrielle
Person
Sera Gamble
Marie Claire

Who Is Tati Gabrielle From 'You'?

Season 3 of Netflix's hit show You dropped three days ago, and if you're like us, you've already binged the whole thing. The wild new season follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he navigates fatherhood and marriage to his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) in the claustrophobic suburb of Madre Linda. Though he tries to make it work with Love, he becomes fascinated with his new boss at the library, single mother Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Tab

Are you more Beck, Love or Marienne? Take this quiz to find out

The main premise of YOU on Netflix is Joe Goldberg and his many obsessions. They come and they go like impulsive and intense seasons, and not many of them live to tell the tale. But have you ever wondered which of his now stacking up obsessions you are most like? This quiz is about to definitively tell you if you are more Beck, Love or Marienne.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Missing Women#Cw
Elle

The Rising Stars You're About to See Everywhere

When Simone Ashley received the script for the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, she was wrapping the final episodes of the comedy-drama series Sex Education in London. On the verge of being a “technically unemployed actress again,” Ashley, a native of Surrey, England, landed the lead role of Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma. Ashley describes Kate as an “independent, competitive rule breaker, who comes across as quite strong and brave and has that fighting exterior, but she is also incredibly vulnerable.” (“Kate is also really witty and I’m not really like that,” she adds.) Ashley says she developed “really, really great chemistry” with costar Jonathan Bailey, who plays her love interest, Anthony Bridgerton. “Kate really puts her family first,” Ashley teases of the new season. “When the stakes of love come with family as well—it’s very different.” —Ariana Yaptangco.
MUSIC
Distractify

What Happens to Joe's Library Crush, Marienne, in 'You' Season 3?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 3 of You. Though Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his wife, Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti) are living the domestic dream as newlyweds, homeowners, and as new parents when Season 3 of You begins, the murderous duo can't help but fall back into their old ways once they feel threatened or jealous.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Cardi B And Penn Badgley Had The Cutest Twitter Interaction

It turns out Cardi B and Penn Badgley are big fans of each other. The 'WAP' rapper had the sweetest reaction to a resurfaced clip of the You actor praising her social media presence and authenticity. In the video from a January 2019 Netflix event in Manila, Philippines, Badgley admits that he feels awkward on social media, and that he admires celebs and influencers who have an authentic connection with their followers, like Cardi.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All The Boys: Always and Forever | Official Trailer | Netflix. The three movies in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before series extensively covered the evolving relationship of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, played by the charming Lana Candor and Noah Centineo. Though their romance was central to every film, another big part of Lara Jean's story was her family. Netflix is turning the world of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before into a series, and it will focus on the youngest Covey sister, Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Talks On Set Friendship With Phoebe Dynevor

Actress Simone Ashley is perhaps best known for her character Olivia Hanan on Netflix's Sex Education, but she is fitting right in with the cast of Bridgerton, both on and off camera. Ashley told People in a new interview that everyone gets along great, but the focus is very much on work when she's on set.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Premiere: Did Issa and Lawrence’s Relationship Survive That Baby Bombshell?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Reunited Okay?!,” the fifth season premiere of “Insecure.” For the last few weeks, “Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae has been focused on toasting the end of the show, basking in the last few moments when the final season is known only to her and the cast and crew behind the show. “That’s why I’m so bent on celebrating. I’m like let’s celebrate when y’all like it right now. Let’s celebrate the nostalgia before all hell breaks loose,” Rae tells Variety with a laugh. “People are gonna have many opinions about the second...
TV SERIES
thewarriorwire.org

The Best of the Best: Find Your New Favorite Podcast

TMG (Tiny Meat Gang) The TMG podcast is hosted by Youtube stars Cody Ko and Noel Miller. Ko and Miller have been a powerful comedic duo for years, and in 2017 they began showcasing their fun filled friendship through podcasting. Once a week, the boys sit down together and talk about pretty much anything that comes to mind. They make jokes, play games, tell stories, and sometimes even create horrible rap music together, and they never fail to put on a good show for their listeners. Ko and Miller are known for their incredible comedic abilities, and I can honestly say I always find myself smiling, laughing, and tuning in every Thursday for a new episode of this hilarious podcast.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

What's Your Favorite Adele Song? Vote!

Adele makes music that hits you right at the core, and between her three powerful studio albums -- 19, 21 and 25 -- there's a song to fit every occasion imaginable. Though the singer’s soaring vocals are often associated with soothing post-breakup feels, she's recorded a number of relatable hits to soundtrack makeups and good times as well.
MUSIC
whowhatwear

SJP's $215 Dress Is About to Become a New Carrie Bradshaw Classic

Thanks to paparazzi images, we don't have to wait until the upcoming Sex and the City reboot debuts to see what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are wearing in 2021. The revival, called And Just Like That..., doesn't premiere until December, but we already know what to expect fashion-wise. One of Carrie Bradshaw's newest outfits, in particular, is guaranteed to become a new classic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

These Updated Uggs Are About to Become the New Celeb It Shoes

Every time Ugg launches a new design, celebrities are quick to jump on board. Last year, the brand debuted its Ultra Mini boots, and Joan Smalls, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber all added them to their closets pronto. Last month, Ugg released its new platform mules, which caught the attention of Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk. In other words, it's safe to say the latest style will also garner a celeb following.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy