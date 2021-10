CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Lucy blasted off into the Florida sky on Saturday -- with diamonds, of course. The reference to an iconic 1967 Beatles song -- “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds -- was part of the allure as NASA’s asteroid probe rocketed from the Kennedy Space Center to begin a 12-year mission to study two clusters of asteroids around Jupiter, Space.com reported. The asteroid belts are known as Trojans, the website reported.

