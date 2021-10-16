CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Shelby’s Making A Clean Sweep

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fall Cleanup Week gets underway here in Shelby, THIS Monday, the 18th!. I'll be blogging, along with keeping you updated on the Puffman Show...

KSEN AM 1150

Montana Collects 40,000!!

Every year our Montana red Cross collects more than 40 THOUSAND UNITS of lifesaving blood at some 2,000 blood drives. We have TWO of those drives on next week's calendar. On Tuesday afternoon, the 26th, the Red Cross will be set up in the Sunburst Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30. On Thursday afternoon, the 28th, the drive will be at the Lutheran Church over in Chester, from noon until 6. Every TWO seconds, someone in our country needs lifesaving blood, & we need to keep our area blood banks well stocked & ready as we journey on through the winter.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Help’s On The Way 2 Choteau/Teton County

There'll be a CPR & First Aid Class THIS Saturday morning, the 23rd, down at the Choteau EMS station. The $25, Saturday class will be conducted from 9 until 1 o'clock. For more information, & to get preregistered, please call 590 3748. This class will prove to be another positive endeavor for Choteau, & the Teton County community.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Our Angel Trees On The Way

Our Toole County Angel Trees (1 adult/1 family) are on the way to the Shelby! Lena, down at the Smile Shop, is requesting sign ups be back in NO LATER than Monday, November 1st. Don't worry about a thing...all the gifts will be delivered on Wednesday, December 22nd.There will be a $50 spending limit per person on both the adult & family) trees. You can sign up now at the Smile Shop, 215 Main Street.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Fire When Ready!

The Sober Life Hi-Line group will be volunteering over at the Shelby fairgrounds this Saturday afternoon. Volunteers should "report" to the fairgrounds at 1 o'clock on Saturday afternoon. For more information, please call 564 0294.
SHELBY, MT
Shelby, MT
Shelby, MT
Montana Government
KSEN AM 1150

Choteau Flu Shots

There'll be a drive-up community flu show clinic on Tuesday, 10/6, from 11 to 2 o'clock in Choteau. The "clinic" will be located on the south side of the Choteau pavilion at 306 1st Street NW. Don't worry about a thing...insurance will be accepted, so please make sure to bring along your card. For more information, call the Teton County Health Department at 466 2562.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Montana Goes SOLAR!

The Montana Renewable Energy Association will be hosting a special presentation & community discussion this Thursday on "small-scale" solar. You'll have the opportunity to learn about small-scale solar out at the Comfort Inn here in Shelby. Presentation time will be 5:30. Visit: MontanaRenenerwables.org for information, & more POWER to you!
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

