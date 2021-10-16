Shelby’s Making A Clean Sweep

Every year our Montana red Cross collects more than 40 THOUSAND UNITS of lifesaving blood at some 2,000 blood drives. We have TWO of those drives on next week's calendar. On Tuesday afternoon, the 26th, the Red Cross will be set up in the Sunburst Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30. On Thursday afternoon, the 28th, the drive will be at the Lutheran Church over in Chester, from noon until 6. Every TWO seconds, someone in our country needs lifesaving blood, & we need to keep our area blood banks well stocked & ready as we journey on through the winter.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO