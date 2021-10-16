Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as the world's best player

David De Gea - 5 You have to feel for the Manchester United goalkeeper, who was left badly exposed by his defence. He made a couple of good stops to keep out Firmino and Salah but could do little about the goals, with his team-mates allowing Liverpool to run riot. He can at least take satisfaction from his stunning save to stop Alexander-Arnold making it six… small crumbs of comfort! Who'd want to be in goal for United right now when the opposition are gifted so much time and space in the box?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO