Premier League

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as the world's best player

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is the "best player in the...

www.bbc.co.uk

LFCTransferRoom

‘Mo Salah Is the Best Player in the World Right Now’ - Robbie Savage Says He Would Take Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United and Leicester City player Robbie Savage has recently said that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. Mo Salah is in unbelievable form this season. In the first nine games of the season the Egyptian has scored nine goals and bagged three assists. Comparing this...
WORLD
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp reaction: 'For me, Mohamed Salah is the best'

Jürgen Klopp hailed the brilliance of Mohamed Salah following his stunning goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory away at Watford on Saturday afternoon. The Egyptian netted the Reds’ fourth in the win at Vicarage Road when he beat three Watford players before concluding the run with a clinical, curling finish. Roberto...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp hails 'dirty' Liverpool win over Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has said he was not fussed about how his Liverpool side played in their 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, insisting it was the kind of game where only the result mattered. The Reds initially surrendered a two-goal lead but came roaring back in the second half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Sublime Salah steers Liverpool to 5-0 win over woeful Watford

WATFORD, England (Reuters) -Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane’s 100th Premier League goal and scored a brilliant goal of his own, while Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool reclaimed top spot with a 5-0 win over Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge. Firmino may have walked away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bbc One#Watford 0 5#Liverpool Watch Match#Bbc Iplayer
Soccer
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
Sports
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Player ratings as Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah star amid gifts from Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and co

David De Gea - 5 You have to feel for the Manchester United goalkeeper, who was left badly exposed by his defence. He made a couple of good stops to keep out Firmino and Salah but could do little about the goals, with his team-mates allowing Liverpool to run riot. He can at least take satisfaction from his stunning save to stop Alexander-Arnold making it six… small crumbs of comfort! Who'd want to be in goal for United right now when the opposition are gifted so much time and space in the box?
PREMIER LEAGUE

