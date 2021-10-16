CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Seventh sexual assault reported at UI residence halls this semester

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother sexual assault has been reported on the University of Iowa campus. School officials say they...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after assaulting woman at Old Capital Mall

An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly grabbing a woman who he told was pretty and refusing to let her go for nearly 20 minutes. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:45 Wednesday at the Old Capital Mall downtown. 25-year-old Steven Elliott of Kirkwood Avenue reportedly approached the woman and after complimenting her on her looks, immediately grabbed and hugged her. He’s then accused of biting her neck and forcefully holding her for approximately 20 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
uticaphoenix.net

Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said. “He was scared, he was afraid,” Carol Harrison-Lafayette said at a press conference outside the family’s home. “It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money, harassing him because he had more things than maybe others. It takes us all to stand together against this bullying. It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide.”
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Bystanders who filmed Pennsylvania train rape could be charged, police say

Rail passengers who failed to help a woman who was allegedly raped on a Philadelphia commuter train could face criminal prosecution, police say.Police have arrested and charged homeless man Fishton Ngoy, 35, with rape after a woman was harassed and sexually assaulted during a 40-minute attack on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train on 13 October.Authorities have said bystanders stood by and “did nothing” as the assault took place, and that anyone found to have recorded it could face charges.“I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtva.com

2 inmates killed within a week in state prisons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two inmates were killed within a week in reported assaults in Alabama prisons. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a 31-year-old inmate died Monday morning after a reported assault in the prison’s common area. The inmate’s name was not released. Al.com reported Travis Hutchins, a 34-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Johnson County Jail inmate accused of calling protected party 81 times in five-day span

A Johnson County Jail inmate faces charges that he violated a no-contact order by calling a protected party from a jail phone 81 times in a five-day span. 29-year-old David Solis of Woodland Mounds Road is in jail on numerous charges. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 21st he called the protected party in a no-contact order 13 times throughout the day from a jail cellphone. Most calls pertained to relationship issues.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of using skid loader to chase wife and daughter

An Iowa City man faces assault charges after allegedly using a skid loader to chase his wife and daughter. Police say the incident occurred just after 6pm Thursday at the 480th Street Southeast home of 65-year-old Patrick Ruth. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the involved parties were separated.
IOWA CITY, IA
Four States Home Page

Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening. The police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference […]
PHILADELPHIA, MO
CBS DFW

North Texas Man Arrested For Assault On Police At US Capitol On January 6

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Robert Wayne Dennis, 61, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, among other charges. Hundreds of people disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Dennis was captured on video on Jan. 6 near the stairs to the Upper West Terrace of the...
GARLAND, TX
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested after allegedly chasing another subject with a knife

Allegedly chasing another person while holding a knife has led to a North Liberty man’s arrest. According to arrest records, 30-year-old Jsaqua Jackson chased another man around Jackson’s Marilyn Drive residence while brandishing a knife just before 3:45 Sunday morning. North Liberty Police say the two had been in a dispute over living arrangements.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City outdoor resident facing drug charges

An Iowa City resident who police say lives under the Benton Street Bridge faces charges after an incident this summer. 40-year-old Dustin Kreimeyer had his backpack seized at a residence on the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive on July 29th in reference to an assault investigation. The residence was the home of Kreimeyer’s girlfriend, and he had been there prior to officers being dispatched to the area. A search warrant was requested and granted August 2nd.
IOWA CITY, IA

