CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Former UFC Champ Chuck Liddell Files for Divorce Less Than a Week After Domestic Violence Arrest

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Xym9_0cTHoSop00

Less than a week ago, former popular UFC sensation Chuck Liddell was arrested for domestic violence.

Police reported to Liddell’s home in Hidden Hills, California late on Monday night to investigate a reported “family disturbance.” After arriving on the scene, it was clear that there was some kind of physical altercation between Liddell and his wife.

As a result, Chuck Liddell was arrested at the scene and immediately charged with domestic battery. He was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff Station but was released not long after on a $20,000 bond.

Chuck Liddell Files for Divorce After Domestic Dispute

Now, Liddell is taking legal action of his own. According to People, he is filing for divorce from his wife, Heidi, after the entire ordeal. The 51-year-old filed for the dissolution in Los Angeles Cort on Friday, October 15.

So far, the wrestler’s only comments have come from his social media account. He took to Instagram shortly after the incident to try to tell his side of the story. He wrote in part, “I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.”

He turned off comments for his post, meaning it’s hard to gauge what his fans think of the entire situation. Liddell also revealed in his post that he has often tried to shield his family-related issues from the public eye.

“This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point,” he also wrote in the post.

The divorce came very soon after this entire situation. He has filed that paperwork for “dissolution with minor children.” Chuck Liddell has four kids. Liddell has one kid with MMA fighter Casey Noland, a daughter named Trista. He also has a son named Cade from a different prior relationship.

Personal Life and Fighting Career

He has a daughter named Guinevere that was born in 2011 with his wife Heidi. The two also have a son named Charles David Liddell Jr. that was born in 2013. Heidi and Chuck got engaged back in 2010.

Chuck Liddell has been retired from fighting since 2010. He came out of retirement very briefly for a third fight against Tito Ortiz. He lost in a first-round knockout and swiftly returned to retirement.

Liddell is often credited for helping to bring MMA into the mainstream sports world. He is also a member of the UFC Hall of Fame since 2009. He is known as “The Iceman” from his days in the ring. The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion made his debut in 1998.

In the UFC Liddell had a 21-8-0 record.

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Arrested For Domestic Assault After Alleged Altercation With His Wife, $20,000 Bail Set

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday, October 11, after an alleged altercation with his wife. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., “regarding a family disturbance.”. Article continues below advertisement. “Upon arrival deputies determined Chuck Liddell and his wife...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HipHopDX.com

Yaya Mayweather Facing Decades In Prison For Stabbing Of NBA YoungBoy's Ex

NBA YoungBoy’s romantic life is complicated to say the least. With multiple children and their mothers fighting over the 21-year-old Louisiana native, there’s been no shortage of drama. In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather — the daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. — was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Liddell
Person
Tito Ortiz
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya facing 20 years in prison for alleged stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya (Iyanna), is facing some severe legal punishments for her involvement in an alleged stabbing. Yaya, 21, was arrested on April 4, 2020 after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Yaya’s boyfriend is rapper Youngboy, who also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Files For Divorce#Retirement#Combat
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Claims a Now-Famous Radio Host ‘Built a Career’ Off Him

Happy Days star Henry Winkler recently claimed that a now-famous radio host has actually built a career off of him and his acting career throughout the years. During a recent interview with oldgoats, the Happy Days castmate revealed that John Hein was the radio host. “[He] came up with [jumping the shark] in his dorm room at the University of Michigan. It caught on. He went on to have a book, a board game, go on Howard Stern’s radio show. He built a career off of me.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe Makes the Perfect Case for Doing Trade Work

You don’t have to convince Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe about how important trade jobs are. After all, he has spent more than 10 years doing some of those jobs on television. It goes without saying, but most people recognize Mike Rowe for his work on the Discovery Channel show, Dirty Jobs. In it, Rowe follows in the footsteps of our nation’s workers who are called upon to do some of the most undesirable jobs. He also starred in the CNN series Somebody’s Gotta Do It, which has a similar premise.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Theory About ‘Imposter’ Rip Gaining Steam With Fans Ahead of Season 4

We are officially two weeks away from the return of our favorite show, the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”. Fans of the modern western drama are elated that the end of our long wait is nearly here. “Yellowstone” lovers have also kept themselves entertained by taking to various sites to discuss their beloved show. Message board forum sites like Reddit and social media pages like Instagram are full of “Yellowstone” fans. These fans love to discuss their theories, speculation, and predictions for the upcoming new season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Will There Be a Season 23?

Spanning 22 seasons as of now, American Pickers is as popular as ever. Nevertheless, without official confirmation of a 23rd season, can we expect it?. The show is still going strong and though the cast has seen a change or two, the foundation resonates with fans to this day. Naturally, since the History Channel hasn’t announced anything, all we can do is speculate. If we go by the show’s past, a few months typically separate each season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

266K+
Followers
26K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy