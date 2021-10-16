Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

What would you say if someone told you that we could eventually start to grow meat from seeds? Would you think they were crazy? Probably so!. The amazing thing is that the concept of being able to grow meat from seeds might not be that crazy after all. Growth factor proteins in seeds from genetically modified barley are being used in the process of lab-grown meat. The main growth factors being used in this lab-grown meat originally came from animal cells. However, it is the hope that these barley seeds can eventually take over. because his method is much cheaper and can be more easily scaled. Currently, the research is being used to figure out which barley produces the best product.

