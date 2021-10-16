CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

WDIO-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse a...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizadeathstar.com

RANCHERS DECIDE TO OPEN MEAT SMALL PROCESSING PLANTS

DES MOINES, Iowa — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry...
AGRICULTURE
CNN

Soaring meat prices a tough sell for barbecue pitmasters

Denver (CNN) — For about twenty minutes, Alex Barbosa had his full menu on display -- written in permanent marker on peach-colored butcher paper -- before he had to start taking parts of it down. "Sorry, ma'am. We're already out of the burnt ends," Barbosa, owner of the mobile barbecue...
FOOD & DRINKS
pnwag.net

Meyer: Run On Meat Prices “Impressive”

USDA Chief Economist, Seth Meyer, said consumers are watching what he calls an “impressive run” on meat prices. “We had really fantastic meat demand in the United States. 2020 was a record high or capita use. So domestic consumption of meat was record high in 2020. a little bit lower in 2021 and I think we’re going to be flat or perhaps a little lower in 2022.”
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
marketplace.org

As inflation mounts, a prime culprit is the price of meat

The prices of meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up more than 8% since just April and more than 15% since just before the pandemic. Those higher prices are forcing some people to make changes when they go to the grocery store. In Washington, D.C., Lisa Thomas complained about rising...
AGRICULTURE
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Corrupt pricing by packers putting ranchers out of business

As Americans try to feed their families on a budget, many have surely noticed the high price of beef in grocery stores. However, most shoppers probably don’t see the struggles faced by families who have worked hard for generations to raise the world’s best beef. Those high beef prices obscure the true story of U.S. cattle ranchers going out of business by the thousands each year.
AGRICULTURE
khqa.com

Local farmers not seeing return on inflated meat prices

New Bloomfield — According to the new Consumer Price Index Summary, prices for food have risen 4.5 percent over the past 12 months. The largest increase over the past year has been the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which has risen 10.5 percent. Beef, in particular, has risen nearly 18 percent.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Meet the Plant that Can Actually Grow Meat

What would you say if someone told you that we could eventually start to grow meat from seeds? Would you think they were crazy? Probably so!. The amazing thing is that the concept of being able to grow meat from seeds might not be that crazy after all. Growth factor proteins in seeds from genetically modified barley are being used in the process of lab-grown meat. The main growth factors being used in this lab-grown meat originally came from animal cells. However, it is the hope that these barley seeds can eventually take over. because his method is much cheaper and can be more easily scaled. Currently, the research is being used to figure out which barley produces the best product.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Plant#Ranchers#Slaughterhouses#Ap
The Millennial Source

The rise of plant-based meat in China

“Fundamentally, using plants to create meat is so much more efficient than using animals to create meat, and the affordability of plant-based meat will pass animal-based meat as we reach economies of scale and optimize the food system for human nutrition.”. Are burgers destroying the world?. At this point, it’s...
AGRICULTURE
socalTech.com

McDonald's Piloting Plant-Based Burger From Beyond Meat

El Segundo-based plant-based burger company Beyond Meat has scored a win with McDonald's, and will be piloting a new plant-basd burger called the McPlant at eight McDonald's restaurants. According to McDonald's, the new McPlant will be tested for a limited time at those restaurants, which include locations in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. The company said the test will see how offering a burger with a plant-based patty will impact its kitchens in its restaurants. The McPlant is a patty that both companies co-developed that McDonald's says has the "iconic taste" of its burger, even though it's made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Capital Journal

Families burdened by rising meat, grocery prices statewide

Rising food prices have added another financial burden on South Dakota families already facing increased costs for essential goods and services during the pandemic and amid a recent spike in inflation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the average price of food bought for home consumption has risen at double the typical...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Unlicensed gangmaster fined £3.5k after supplying labour to meat plants

A Northern Ireland-based gangmaster who supplied workers to three meat factories in England without a licence has been fined £3,500. Shane Brimstone of Fortview Park, Kesh, County Fermanagh was brought before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, following an investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) into the supply of workers to an abattoir in Somerset and two meat processing plants based in the north-west of England.
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Plant-Based Meat Mixes

There are a growing number of pre-made plant-based meat products on the market, so these Loryma vegan premixes have been created to help offer consumers a way to create their very own recipes from the comfort of their own kitchen. The products are premixed and work by being mixed with...
RECIPES
The Week

Rancher looking for adventure discovers sailboat whose builder shared his dream

Dave Galdo is trading in cattle and cowboy boots for the open sea — embarking on a journey that the builder of his sailboat had dreamed of one day taking himself. Over the summer, Galdo, 36, was ready to start a new chapter in his life, preferably one on the water. He sold his South Dakota ranch, herd of cattle, and truck, and bought Restless, a boat built by sculpture Bob Kingsland. In 1977, while recovering from a broken leg, Kingsland vowed that he would make his own boat and sail it around the world. Over 30 years, he put his heart and soul into Restless, writing on his website, "One of my primary objectives was to see something that made me smile every place my eye came to rest."
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mashed

The Big Problem Some Activists Have With Plant-Based Meat

Vegetarians who walk away from eating meat do so for a number of reasons. They may be unhappy with the way animals are being treated, particularly those which are raised conventionally, for example. Others may not be too keen on the flavors or the mouthfeel of meat. But there are those who are giving up meat — or at least are thinking about it — because doing so appears to represent an easy way to help clean up the environment.
AGRICULTURE
drugstorenews.com

Real Good Foods, Beyond Meat partner on plant-based sausage pizza

Real Good Foods is putting a plant-based twist on meat sausage pizza. The Cherry Hill, N.J.-based company, which creates foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, is partnering with Beyond Meat to launch this new frozen option. Banza, Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart partner on plant-based...
FOOD & DRINKS
u.today

Almost 900 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Today

According to cryptocurrency tracker Watcher.Guru, almost 900 million SHIB tokens have been burned today. With 1% of the circulating supply being burned daily, the asset's price is reacting with growth and moving up by 16% in addition to extremely positive market sentiment. The burning mechanism of SHIB is dissimilar from...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
journalistpr.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: States Hand Over Their Version As The Federal Government Dithers

A fourth check stimulus appears to be impossible from the government organization at this stage. President Biden has required any remaining stimulus to be postponed as it endeavors to push through the monstrous framework charge worth $3.5T. The monster spending will bring about a considerable lift to the economy. Yet, the advantages will be backhanded, and it will be some time before the advantages stream in.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy