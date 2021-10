NEW LOTHROP — Call him New Lothrop’s three-way threat. Rafael Woods has been a play-maker for the Hornets’ football team as a receiver, runner and defender. New Lothrop, the defending Division 7 state champion, finished the regular season with a 6-3 mark and will now prepare for the playoffs. Woods, whose primary position on offense is slot receiver, has hauled in 25 catches for 535 yards and seven touchdowns —averaging 21.4-yards per catch. He’s rushed for 502 yards and four TDs on just 33 carries — averaging 15.2 yards per carry.

NEW LOTHROP, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO