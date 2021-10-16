CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
Even in the depths of the pandemic -- even when the world locked down, leaving billions isolated and desolated -- there were those who danced. “I did not stop dancing for a second,” says Federico Carrizo, who competed in the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires last month. “In the kitchen,...

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

