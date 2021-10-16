CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS2 Weather Headlines: Another Summer-Like Day, Severe Weather Risk Saturday Afternoon

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re looking at another summer-like day across the area with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s, with even a few 80s for inland New Jersey. It’s a mix of sun and clouds into early afternoon, but keep an eye to the sky… big changes...

newyork.cbslocal.com

westkentuckystar.com

Severe weather likely here overnight

The National Weather Service in Paducah says there is a chance for severe weather overnight bringing strong to severe storms across western Kentucky. Temperatures more than 15 degrees above normal and wind gusts already over 25 miles per hour are a precursor to tonight's likelihood of at least one line of thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail.
PADUCAH, KY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Strong storm system brings severe weather to parts of the Midwest

Milwaukee - A strong weather system is making its way across the region, and it could bring severe weather to parts of the region and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma through Sunday evening, Oct. 24 as strong storms capable of producing tornadoes are expected.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC6.com

Busy weather week ahead: several rain chances & a windy coastal storm

Clouds are beginning to increase Sunday evening as a low pressure system & its warm front approach our area. Clouds continue to increase, and rain arrives late Sunday night as the frontal system gets closer. Rain continues Monday morning, tapering off a bit in the afternoon but it remains cloudy....
utv44.com

Mid-week weathermaker brings risk of severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A severe threat is set to unfold mid-week for our entire viewing area. We are already tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to rake across the area late Wednesday that could produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. We have several days to prepare you for this system as it is yet to unfold. Right now, the exact timing and intensity is still uncertain. Check back as we update and fine tune the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

RealTime Weather Alert: Wet And Windy Through Monday Morning, Flooding Possible

By Albert Ramon and Robb Ellis CHICAGO (CBS) — A busy weather pattern will kick off your workweek with widespread rain, windy conditions and possible flooding through at least midday Monday. A storm system to the south of Chicago was the trigger for this unsettled weather pattern, and could produce major impacts for your morning commute. Rain fell steadily and heavily late Sunday with occasional pops of thunder and lightning. The will continue through midday Monday across the region. Some of the showers have been heavy and could continue to be, so a Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the area...
CHICAGO, IL
WYFF4.com

Slight risk of severe weather on Monday

After a beautiful weekend, clouds will increase throughout the day Monday. While Monday morning remains dry, a front approaches from our west and should arrive Monday afternoon through the evening. This should not be a heavy rainmaker and should move fairly quickly, so flooding does not appear to be a...
WEATHER
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Storm System

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has another storm system moving in on Tuesday that will bring in strong wind, mountain snow and a chance of rain for Denver and eastern parts of the state late in the day on Tuesday. Ahead of this system winds will be increasing during the day on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
localdvm.com

Marginal risk of severe weather Monday

We are left with cloud cover after a few morning showers Sunday morning. Areas along the Mason-Dixon line and spots to the north and west may see another opportunity for light rain late Sunday before a cold front gives the entire region rainfall Monday. With Monday’s rain, we also have...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Risk of Sunday night severe weather now looks lower

We continue to watch the first of two disturbances that will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the area Sunday night. The risk of severe weather looks low at this point. The second disturbance will bring a chance for more storms Wednesday. A line of thunderstorms is...
ENVIRONMENT

