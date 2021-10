Novak Djokovic's 2021 was almost perfect. The number one in the world won the first 3 Grand Slam titles of the year and saw the only two heavy setbacks at the Tokyo Olympic Games and the US Open. If in Japan it was the German Alexander Zverev who extinguished the hopes of gold medal in the semifinals, at Flushing Meadows Nole was really one step away from the Calendar Grand Slam (a feat that never succeeded in the Open era) and in New York he gave up only in the final for the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO