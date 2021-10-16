CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dormice favoured by Italian mafia seized in drugs raid

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice carrying out a drugs raid on a cannabis farm in southern Italy have seized a stash of 235 frozen dormice - said to be a mafia delicacy. After discovering more than 700 cannabis plants, police searched outbuildings and found cages of dormice and freezers filled with...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Atlantic operation

An international police operation has seized 5.2 metric tons (5.73 short tons) of cocaine with a street value estimated at around 200 million euros ($232 million) on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said Monday.Portuguese police said the shipment was one of the largest hauls in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.Police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted a 24-meter (79-foot) yacht at sea, a statement said. They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board.Police suspect the cocaine belonged to an international drug-trafficking gang that was bringing cocaine into Europe through the Iberian Peninsula.Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal.The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.Authorities said they would release further details of the operation later Monday.
AFP

Portugal seizes 5.2 tonnes of cocaine from sailing ship

Portuguese authorities said Monday they had seized a 5.2-tonne haul of cocaine from a Spanish-registered sailing ship, arresting two Spanish citizens and a Peruvian. Spanish authorities on Friday announced they had swooped on a sailing ship carrying 2.5 tonnes of cocaine off Portugal's Azores archipelago, arresting two people on board and three more in the region around Malaga in southern Spain. lf/tgb/jj
wtvbam.com

Record haul of cocaine seized from sailboat off Portugal’s coast

ALMADA, Portugal (Reuters) – Portuguese and Spanish authorities have seized 5.2 tonnes of cocaine from a sailboat on the high seas and arrested three suspects, in Portugal’s largest drug bust in 15 years and a world-record haul from a sailboat, police said on Monday. With the cocaine bales piled up...
The Independent

Colombia most wanted drug trafficker captured in jungle raid

Colombian security forces have captured the country’s most wanted drug trafficker, a rural warlord who evaded a decade long manhunt by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right.President Iván Duque likened the arrest Saturday of Dairo Antonio Úsuga to the capture three decades ago of Pablo Escobar Images circulating on social media show Úsuga handcuffed with his face planted to the ground.Úsuga, better known by his alias Otoniel, is the alleged head of the much-feared Gulf Clan, whose army of assassins has terrorized much of northern Colombia to gain control of major cocaine...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

Centre-left favoured to take Rome in Italian municipal run-offs

ROME, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italians begin voting on Sunday in a two-day run-off for the local governments of 65 large cities and smaller towns, including the capital Rome. Two weeks ago, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) won mayoral elections in numerous big cities and Rome's incumbent mayor, Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement, failed even to make it to a run-off.
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Fox News

Border agents nab US citizen allegedly attempting to smuggle $600,000 of cocaine

A U.S. citizen was nabbed Saturday trying to smuggle about 38 pounds of cocaine through a checkpoint in Borrego Springs, California, according to an agency statement. Agents stopped the 47-year-old driver of a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and the drugs were discovered inside a rear floorboard by a Border Patrol K-9 detection team, according to the agency. The contents tested positive for cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than $600,000.
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
Shore News Network

Man heading to jail after smuggling tons of cocaine using submarine

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – October 15, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Jose Rosario Segura Balentierra, a Colombian national interdicted by the United States Coast Guard on a semi-submersible vessel containing approximately 2,000 kilograms (4,4000 pounds) of cocaine, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court to 200 months in prison for operating a semi-submersible vessel on the high seas twice in less than five years.
AFP

Court finds Colombia responsible for rape, torture of journalist

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears responsibility for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had referred the case to the court in 2019.
allthatsinteresting.com

Peruvian Pipeline Workers Unearth 800-Year-Old Mass Grave Containing Remains Of Eight People

Uncovered in the ancient city of Chilca, these bodies were buried with a wealth of funerary offerings, including food, shells, and a variety of musical instruments. While working on pipelines near the Peruvian capital of Lima, the natural gas company Calidda recently unearthed eight sets of ancient human remains. This 800-year-old mass grave contains the bodies of both adults and children as well as a wealth of funerary artifacts.
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

