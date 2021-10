Norma Dumont was victorious in the UFC Fight Night 195 event, taking a unanimous decision from Aspen Ladd in the main event from the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday. Dumont took the early lead in an inauspicious start to the fight. The Brazilian controlled the first round with her jab, but there wasn't much behind them and they weren't all that efficient on their own. However, it kept Ladd from being the aggressor.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO