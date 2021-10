When Manchester City signed Jack Grealish there was widespread assumption that his new start signalled the end of someone else’s time at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva was widely reckoned to be now surplus to requirements. How could he fit in with Grealish and, when he was back to full fitness, the returning Phil Foden? His chances of starting for City this season appeared to be limited to Carabao Cup games and dead rubber Champions League ties. Indeed, there was word from his camp that he wanted out. He would surely be gone by January.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO