It’s a Christmas miracle—some of our favorite holiday trains and Polar Express adventures are making a triumphant return in 2021. From an LA staple in Griffith Park to a book or movie-like adventure on the SoCal Polar Express, this season there's a train ride for everyone in the family who likes to ride the rails. Masks are still a must and Santa Claus won't be hugging anyone, but there are seats available (so far!) on the train rides below that run from Thanksgiving weekend until Christmas. We recommend booking ASAP because these holiday trains are a hot ticket as families venture out into the world again this holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO