Wix Add License Agreement

Safety and Security Source – “Tracey, the Safety Lady”. “Leading With Safety” – How Reacting, Preparing and Training Protects Agents and Grows Businesses. The real estate industry is a dangerous one. Even for agents who feel capable, even in areas that seem safe, there is always the possibility of a life-or-death situation arising during the many long hours agents spend alone, often in unfamiliar neighborhoods. Enter Tracey Hawkins, a former real estate agent who now shows other real estate professionals how to keep themselves safe as they work. But teaching people how to react when a stranger pulls a gun, or the most important technologies to protect your property is only part of what Tracey does. “Leading With Safety,” which she calls her “theme song,” is actually a much larger philosophy that can grow business, retain clients and maximize your potential in the market.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO