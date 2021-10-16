CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wix Add License Agreement

rismedia.com
 9 days ago

These Terms (together with the Additional Terms) constitute the sole and complete agreement between us. Please note that some Wix Services are currently offered in beta and are undergoing beta testing. You understand and agree that some Wix Services will continue to contain software errors, experience disruptions, and may not function...

blog.rismedia.com

rismedia.com

How to Create a Customized Tech Approach that Supports Your Agents

Shawna Alt grew up in the real estate business, having watched her mother run her own company. Even though she didn’t initially have the desire, she found herself following in her mother’s successful footsteps. After graduating from the College of Charleston with a degree in psychology, Alt returned to Madison,...
TECHNOLOGY
thechronicle-news.com

BellRock Brands Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Curio Wellness to Produce Mary's Medicinals Wellness Products in Maryland

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), today announced that the Company has entered into a licensing agreement with Curio Wellness to manufacture and distribute its iconic Mary's Medicinals ("Mary's") line to cannabis retailers in Maryland. Curio Wellness, Maryland's market-leading health and wellness company, already manufactures and distributes BellRock's Dixie line of cannabis-infused products. BellRock anticipates that Mary's products, including its Transdermal Patches, Transdermal Gel Pen, Transdermal Compounds and Muscle Freeze, will become available through Curio Wellness during the first quarter of 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
rismedia.com

RE/MAX’s Wemlo Launches Loan Brokering System

Wemlo,SM recently announced the upcoming launch of a new technology that aims to transform the mortgage brokerage industry. The wemlo Loan Brokering System℠ (LBS℠) was developed to empower mortgage loan brokers with purpose-built loan software that understands the specifics of their business, compliance priorities and workflows. According to the company, mortgage brokerages will no longer have to settle for using only a portion of big, expensive loan origination systems that were developed decades ago for the retail channel.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Apple updates App Store payment rules in concession to developers

Apple has updated its App Store rules to allow developers to contact users directly about payments, a concession in a legal settlement with companies challenging its tightly controlled marketplace. According to App Store rules updated Friday, developers can now contact consumers directly about alternative payment methods, bypassing Apple's commission of 15 or 30 percent. They will be able to ask users for basic information, such as names and e-mail addresses, "as long as this request remains optional", said the iPhone maker. Apple proposed the changes in August in a legal settlement with small app developers.
TECHNOLOGY
biospace.com

Companies Enter Licensing Agreements to Expand Gene Therapy Programs

Days after forging a $1.1 billion agreement with Selecta Biosciences to develop gene therapies for lysosomal storage disorders, Takeda Pharmaceutical entered into a licensing pact with Poseida Therapeutics for its Cas-CLOVER nanoparticle delivery technology and other genetic engineering platforms. The deal is worth up to $3.6 billion. Takeda intends to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Luoxin Pharmaceutical Signs Licensing Agreement With Austria-Based Marinomed Biotech AG For Budesolv Budesonide Nasal Spray

Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co., Ltd , signed a licensing agreement with Austria-based Marinomed Biotech AG whereby Shandong Luoxin will gain the exclusive rights for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Budesolv (Budesonide Nasal spray) in China (including Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao SAR, Taiwan region). The signing of the license agreement will further expand Luoxin Pharmaceutical’s product line and enhance Luoxin’s competitive edge in the area of respiratory diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thepaypers.com

Klarna partners with Wix bringing flexible payment solutions to merchants worldwide

Sweden-based BNPL provider Klarna has partnered with website development platform Wix to offer the latter’s ecommerce merchants instalment payments. Through this partnership with Klarna, Wix merchants will be able to offer their customers more flexibility at checkout, including Klarna's Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 solutions that enable shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments over time, while retailers get paid upfront and in full.
RETAIL
rismedia.com

“Leading With Safety” – How Reacting, Preparing and Training Protects Agents and Grows Businesses

Safety and Security Source – “Tracey, the Safety Lady”. “Leading With Safety” – How Reacting, Preparing and Training Protects Agents and Grows Businesses. The real estate industry is a dangerous one. Even for agents who feel capable, even in areas that seem safe, there is always the possibility of a life-or-death situation arising during the many long hours agents spend alone, often in unfamiliar neighborhoods. Enter Tracey Hawkins, a former real estate agent who now shows other real estate professionals how to keep themselves safe as they work. But teaching people how to react when a stranger pulls a gun, or the most important technologies to protect your property is only part of what Tracey does. “Leading With Safety,” which she calls her “theme song,” is actually a much larger philosophy that can grow business, retain clients and maximize your potential in the market.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
MyChesCo

Spark Therapeutics and CombiGene Enter into Exclusive, Global Licensing Agreement for Gene Therapy Candidate CG01

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), and CombiGene AB today announced the signing this week of an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for CombiGene’s CG01 project, an investigational gene therapy which aims to treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The agreement provides Spark with the exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CG01. CombiGene will continue to execute certain aspects of the preclinical program in collaboration with Spark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Blockchain

Blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger technology (DLT) system that is decentralized. It makes the records of digital transactions transparent and unchangeable. Blockchain is a relatively new and exciting technology that has gained a lot of interest from investors. Some think … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Blockchain appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Millions of Wix Merchants Can Now Accept 12 Different Cryptocurrencies

On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based cryptocurrency payments company Bitpay announced the Israeli software company Wix has enabled its Software as a service (SaaS) e-commerce product to accept crypto-asset payments. The integration will allow Wix merchants to accept 12 different cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, dogecoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, litecoin, and stablecoins as well.
MARKETS
International Business Times

BitPay Collaborates With Wix To Enable Crypto Payments

BitPay, the globe's largest blockchain payment platform, and Wix, a leading global SaaS platform for building, managing and growing an online presence, announced the addition of BitPay cryptocurrency as a new payment option on the Wix e-commerce platform. BitPay's blockchain payment interface integrates coherently with Wix's e-commerce platform, supporting Wix...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Wix and Squarespace Are Expanding Into E-Commerce but Shopify Isn't Worried

Both Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) have thrived for years by offering consumers website-building software. Wix's is designed to be very easy to use, whereas Squarespace focuses more on making the websites visually appealing. However, Wix and Squarespace are relying on e-commerce sites more and more for growth. And that might appear to put them at odds with the 800 pound gorilla in the space: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
INTERNET

