CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monetization Goes Hilariously Wrong When 'The Sims' Tries To Monetize Dusting

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video Game companies will literally try to monetize anything these days... To be fair there are a lot of games out there that essentially make...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

BitCraft confirms free-to-play monetization and promises to sell ‘Lamborghinis over Medals of Honor’

When BitCraft unveiled itself to the world last month, it was a generally vague yet intriguing reveal, promising a community-driven sandbox MMORPG that seems to lean heavy on the social interaction and exploration side of gameplay. While a lot of that is interesting enough, there is also the desire to have some more concrete information such as how the game will be monetized. Luckily, the devs at Clockwork Labs have provided a little bit of that in a lengthy blog post about monetization.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Respawn dev responds to criticism of monetization in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment’s Director of Communications took to social media to engage with the community’s biggest concerns around the game, and Apex Legends’ monetization system was a hot button issue. Ryan Rigney has been the face of the Apex Legends dev team for a while now, and he continues to embrace...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Hearthstone Mercenaries is a fun bonus with unnecessary monetization

The aggressive tact betrays the work that went into it. Blizzard’s communication when it comes to Hearthstone Mercenaries was fairly disastrous. But the reality of how this mode actually turned out is a far cry from the marketing campaign. Guided by a very brisk tutorial, you’re introduced to the core...
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

The Creator Economy of Gaming & New Monetization Models

Each week at Venturescale, I analyze profitable industries, and how you can compete and monetize—at the intersection of Internet platforms & consumer tech. In this analysis, we will unlock 3 market opportunities: help game creators make money, i.e. people who build and sell gamesHelp game players (the player-creator) make moneyMonetize gaming tech and game businesses by solving real problems. In 2020, there were 9,722 indie games released (up 25.6% from 2019)
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetization#The Sims#Video Game Companies#Dlc
Gamespot

Charging Money For Destiny 2's Dungeons Isn't A Big Deal, But Its Monetization Is A Mess

Not long after the announcement that Bungie would remove the Forsaken campaign and some related content from Destiny 2, the developer found its community angry for another reason. Players zeroed in on the fact that the two dungeons Bungie announced would be added to the game next year would require the purchase of the Deluxe edition of The Witch Queen expansion, and that they wouldn't be included with the season passes Bungie sells piecemeal to players every few months.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Games To Play on Your New Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED console is finally here! Unsurprisingly, the price gougers were first in line, and so this new console is really hard to find. Right now, the OLED Switch is sold out at Gamestop, Target, Best Buy and other popular retailers. You can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart and Amazon, where it’s available from third-party sellers for about $100-$155 more than the standard retail price of $350. We don’t recommend rewarding the price gougers, but keep your eyes on these product listings, as we hope Nintendo will provide restocks before the Christmas shopping season. Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED $485.99 Buy: Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Instagram adds a feature that warns users when something goes wrong

Many people worldwide rely heavily on Instagram to keep in touch with friends and family or make a living. Instagram has announced a new commitment to share more information about what’s going on behind the scenes on the social network. Two new features have been revealed designed to give people information about outages and their account status directly within the Instagram app.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noisypixel.net

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Shares Main Story, Hype Cards, Monetization Details; Several New Screenshots

Publisher Spike Chunsoft has shared further details for the upcoming Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, the fourth title included in the Danganronap Decadence package. None of the tragic events from the mainline events occur in this entry as it instead consists of various Hope’s Peak students, their family members, and students of the affiliated elementary school attending a 50-day talent development camp. The Ultra Despair Cast has already met each other during a Towa City field trip.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Responds To Young Thug's Request For Help With Slime City

Back in August, Young Thug was gifted 100 acres of untouched land in Atlanta by realtor Trey Williams and his manager and 300 Entertainment A&R, Geoff Ogunlesi, for his 30th birthday. Soon after, Thugger revealed his master plan for the substantial swath of rural acreage. Gathering building permits soon after...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’: Is the Shot in the Dark twist a bust? [POLL]

So far on “Survivor 41,” there have been six eliminations and still no one has used their Shot in the Dark die advantage. Is the twist a bust? (Vote in our poll below.) Remember, this brand new wrinkle to the game essentially puts one-sixth of an immunity idol in every single player’s pocket. In order to activate the power, they have to wager their vote by putting their six-sided die into the urn and then get lucky by drawing the “safe” parchment. Each player can only use the so-called “Hail Mary” twist once per game. SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’ Looking...
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

Protect and monetize your data on your own terms with TIKI

In simpler times, if you wanted to grow your wealth, you would buy valuable physical assets like real estate or gold. But in the digital age, the best currency is information. Companies know that if they can collect enough details about you — what you like, what you care about, where you spend your time and all the hows and whys of your purchases — they can increase their chances of selling to you.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Tech Giants Moving to Vastly Expand and Monetize the Metaverse

The metaverse — the game-like immersive digital experience enabled by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) tech, and populated by millions of gamers, enthusiasts, many companies and all their respective creations — is going mainstream ... or at least attempting to do so. It’s a trend that was confirmed...
TECHNOLOGY
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 10/22/21

A video of a 'ghost' removing a dog's collar, a man with a cell phone in his stomach for six months, and a breathtaking supernova remnant that resembles Pac-Man were among the strange, unusual, and enlightening stories to cross our desk this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Record-Journal

EDITORIAL: The worry when Facebook goes down

Earlier this month a mass outage left users without access to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The outage lasted for several hours. It’s possible that some people didn’t even notice, but for many others the disruption was a big deal. It was the longest downtime for Facebook since 2008, when the site went out for a day.
INTERNET
The Independent

The best online escape rooms to play with friends, from Harry Potter to murder mystery games

A mainstay of team-building away days and party activities, escape rooms are big business. These Crystal Maze-style puzzle boxes come in every shape and size, from elaborate missions spanning several stages to cramped Victorian prison cells and claustrophobic dungeons.But if locking yourself in a dark room for an hour is not the way you want to spend your Saturday, you have other options. Virtual escape rooms take the problem-solving, deductive reasoning and teamwork elements of physical escape rooms, and bring the challenge online.Physical escape rooms were inspired by video games, so there are plenty of classic examples of the genre...
VIDEO GAMES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy