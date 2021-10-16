La Grande High School seniors complete service projects across the community

LA GRANDE — It was a snowy, wet morning, but that did not stop the La Grande High School Class of 2022 from giving back to the community.

The high school students participated in a senior day of service on Wednesday, Oct. 13, a tradition that dates back roughly eight years. The class split into groups to conduct various service projects across the area throughout the day.

“The experience of service to others is a critical thing to be a part of,” La Grande High School Principal Brett Baxter said. “I’m proud of them and think they did a great job.”

The seniors met at the high school in the morning and took buses to various areas in the community. Projects included trail cleanup and renovations at Mount Emily Recreational Area, cleanup along the Island City strip, assistance to the field renovations at Pioneer Park and chopping wood to be donated to families. Groups also performed landscape work at Island City Elementary School, La Grande Middle School and Grande Ronde Hospital.

“It’s making a big difference to the organizations where we’re serving,” La Grande language arts teacher Shauna Hendrickson told the group of students.

One particular crew of roughly 10 students chopped wood at Neighbors Together of Union County, a nonprofit organization that supplies firewood to lower-income families during the winter months. The organization donates roughly 40 to 50 cords of wood per winter to families that depend on fires to heat their homes. A cord of wood can cost upward of $150 to $200.

“Having the kids out, we can get a lot of stuff done,” said Nod Palmer, a volunteer with Neighbors Together of Union County. “The benefit is the people that need the wood during the winter. To get eight strong people to show up and be willing to work hard is sort of a rarity.”

Some students who chose to participate in the wood chopping were initially unaware of the service that the nonprofit provides and found appreciation in the group’s efforts.

“I think it’s good for everyone and I think it’s a good step for all the seniors to mature and be in some kind of workforce. I think it benefits the community and students,” La Grande senior Lamar Langidrick said. “I think that it’s good we’re helping. It’s going to be a cold winter.”

The group at Pioneer Park worked on the Trice Community Field renovations by filling in dirt over the new drainage system in the outfield. Artificial turf was recently installed at the two fields at Pioneer Park, with some small jobs still remaining before the major city project is completed.

“It really gives them a sense of pride in the community and some of the facilities we have,” Baxter said.

Baxter noted that Grande Ronde Hospital was very appreciative of the students’ efforts, seeing as the employee force is currently strained due to COVID-19. The group did landscaping projects around the hospital and cleaned up its exterior.

In addition to giving back to the local community, Baxter said the camaraderie among students volunteering together was an added positive of the event. Despite the weather conditions, the La Grande High School Class of 2022 came together to serve the local community.